Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated June 10th, 2022 at 08:00 IST

Bodoland Lottery Result Today 10.06.2022: Bodoland Lottery Result Live

The Bodoland lottery results for 10.06.2022 are out. Get all the latest Bodoland lottery results today along with winning numbers list.

Reported by: Sneha Biswas
bodoland lottery
bodoland lottery | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bodoland region has a separate set of lottery games apart from Assam lotteries which are scheduled for two-time slots, afternoon and evening. The Bodoland Territorial Council Secretariat conducts the Bodoland lottery after its legalization in specific regions and states in India. Otherwise, there are only 13 states that practice lottery games in India. The Bodoland lottery results for the 3 pm time slot can be found on the official website. The price of a single ticket is just Rs. 2 for Bodoland Lottery.

Bodoland Lottery Results Today – 10 June

The Bodoland lottery results for the 3 pm time slot can be found on the official website.

The prize money to be won in Bodoland Lottery result individual series is as follows:

Bodoland lottery is a unique lottery system where there are sub-categories and multiple first-place winners in separate series. For example, the Singam White or the Rosa Deer Diamond series. Other examples are the Thangam Skill series or the Nallaneram Skill series. Each of these lotteries has individual winners. The first prize winner gets to take home a sum of Rs. 50,000. The second prize winner gets to take Rs. 7,000, whereas multiple third prize winners get Rs. 3,500. The winners at the fourth position get Rs. 200 and fifth place winners get Rs. 100. Sixth place winners take home Rs. 50. The Bodoland lottery winners are segregated in each series. For example, the Bodoland Lottery results for Singam Saturday will be separate, and Rosa Diamond series will have a different set of winners for the prizes as mentioned above.

For Tuesday, there are several types of Bodoland Lottery games that one can participate in. They are:

Orange Tuesday Bodoland lottery Series

  • Singam
  • Kuil

Gold Tuesday Bodoland lottery Series

  • Rosa
  • Deer

Charm Tuesday Bodoland lottery Series

  • Thangam
  • Nallaneram

Storm Tuesday Bodoland lottery Series

  • Kumaran
  • Vishnu

Diamond Tuesday Bodoland lottery Series

  • Swaranalaxmi

Assam and Bodoland are both different lottery draws. The individual prize amounts of Bodoland lottery are less than individual Assam winning amounts. However, Bodoland is a popular lottery, and many people try their luck. The winners of the lottery can claim their prize money through Bodoland Territorial Council in Kokrajhar. They have to submit their original ticket within 30 days from the declaration of results.

Published June 10th, 2022 at 08:00 IST

