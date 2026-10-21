In an increasingly competitive business environment, expertise alone is rarely enough for a founder to stand out. Entrepreneurs must communicate their ideas, establish credibility and build a public presence that reflects their value. Strategic public relations, personal branding and thought leadership are becoming essential tools for achieving this.

Founded by Kaushik Bose and Arpita Bose, Brain Box Catalysts is a PR and personal branding agency helping founders, entrepreneurs and business leaders build visibility, credibility and authority through strategic storytelling, media outreach and content creation. Recognised by DesignRush among the Global Top 10 PR and Personal Branding Agencies in 2024, the agency combines multiple disciplines to help business leaders communicate their expertise across relevant platforms.

Beyond Personal Branding: Building a Media Ecosystem

Brain Box Catalysts focuses on building a connected media presence rather than relying on a single platform. As audiences increasingly discover businesses through search engines, professional networks, digital publications and AI-powered tools, consistent and credible communication has become increasingly important.

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One of its key initiatives is Brain Box - The Leadership Podcast , which features conversations with business leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals on leadership, business growth and entrepreneurship. The podcast was ranked ninth pan-India by Spotify in 2022, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

These conversations enable leaders to share their experiences and perspectives beyond conventional promotional formats. They also create opportunities to develop further content, extending the reach of their expertise across multiple channels.

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Another initiative is The Catalyst , a founder-focused publication featuring entrepreneurial journeys, business stories and leadership perspectives. It provides a platform for founders to communicate their experiences and insights through editorial storytelling.

Together, these initiatives reflect Brain Box Catalysts' approach to founder branding, connecting public relations, podcasting, digital publications and thought leadership to build a consistent public narrative.

Public Relations and Thought Leadership for Founder Authority

Many founders possess substantial industry knowledge and execution experience but struggle to translate these strengths into a recognisable public identity.

Brain Box Catalysts works at this intersection of expertise and visibility. Its PR and personal branding services help founders articulate their professional narratives, communicate informed perspectives and pursue relevant media opportunities. These include digital media features, press releases, podcast appearances, LinkedIn thought leadership and strategic content distribution.

Effective founder branding requires more than frequent posting. It involves identifying the themes a founder should be known for, developing a distinctive point of view and communicating it consistently. This can be particularly valuable in competitive B2B markets, where trust, reputation and demonstrated expertise influence business decisions.

Connecting Leadership, Business Growth and Wellbeing

Leadership extends beyond business strategy and market visibility. Personal resilience, wellbeing and sustainable performance also influence the entrepreneurial journey.

This perspective connects with Wellness Fusion , associated with Arpita Bose's work in yoga, nutrition and wellbeing. A certified yoga instructor and sports nutritionist from Stanford University, Arpita brings a complementary perspective to the relationship between personal wellbeing and long-term performance.

While Wellness Fusion and Brain Box Catalysts serve distinct purposes, both reflect an interest in personal growth and the capabilities required to sustain professional success.

Helping Founders Become More Discoverable in the AI Era

The way audiences discover businesses and evaluate expertise is evolving. Alongside conventional search engines and social platforms, AI-powered tools are increasingly used to research companies, compare service providers and seek recommendations.

This makes a founder's digital presence an important consideration. Consistent brand information, credible media coverage, relevant content and a clear digital footprint can help audiences better understand a business and its expertise.

Brain Box Catalysts recognises the connection between public relations, search engine optimisation (SEO) and Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO). While no agency can guarantee inclusion in AI-generated recommendations, a consistent and credible presence across relevant digital sources can support discoverability.

The agency's objective is to help founders build an enduring public narrative that connects their experience, achievements and ideas with the audiences they want to reach.

Turning Expertise into Lasting Influence

Founded by Kaushik Bose and Arpita Bose, Brain Box Catalysts brings together public relations, personal branding, thought leadership, podcasting and content creation to address a challenge faced by many entrepreneurs: ensuring their expertise reaches beyond their immediate networks, by building a Founder Authority ecosystem.