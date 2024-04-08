×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 17:25 IST

Brainrecoding Edutech Pvt Ltd: An Evolving Step Into Education

The company's mission is to revolutionise the education system by activating the human brain and providing a scientific and holistic approach to learning.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Gajendra Singh
Gajendra Singh | Image:Brainrecoding Edutech
Brainrecoding Eductech Private Limited is a brain-centric company founded by IITian Gajendra Singh (IIT Roorkee 2010-14 Batch) in 2022. The company's mission is to revolutionise the education system by activating the human brain and providing a scientific and holistic approach to learning.

The Problem

The current education system in India is facing many challenges. Students struggle to focus, memorise information, and perform well academically. They are also increasingly addicted to TV and mobile phones, which is affecting their overall health and well-being.

The Solution

BRAINRECODING EDUTECH PVT LTD offers a unique program that is designed to address these challenges. The program is based on extensive research in cognitive psychology and neuroscience. It uses a combination of techniques, including brain gym exercises, altered states of mind, and psychometric analysis, to help students improve their focus, concentration, memory, and overall learning ability.

The Results

The program is highly effective in helping students achieve their academic goals. In a study conducted by the company, students who opted for the program showed significant improvement in their focus, concentration, memory, and academic performance.

The Future

Brainrecoding Eductech Private Limited is committed to providing high-quality education to students across India. The company is currently working on expanding its reach to more schools and students. It is also planning to launch new programs to help students develop other important skills, such as critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving.

For more information, please visit: https://brainrecoding.com/

About the Founder

Gajendra Singh is a passionate educator and entrepreneur. He is an IIT Roorkee graduate with extensive experience in the education industry. He is the founder and CEO of BRAINRECODING EDUTECH PVT LTD. He is driven by a deep desire to help students achieve their full potential.

Published April 8th, 2024 at 17:25 IST

