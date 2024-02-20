Break the Cycle of Back Pain With Ganesh Diagnostic

Advertisement

With the development in every sector- science and technology and industrialization there are significant changes that have taken place in the working modes of workers. And the most hazardous one is “work from home”. Younger generations are commonly suffering from back pain due to computer based jobs and less physical activity. Especially, individuals with desk jobs, computers, medical practitioners, journalists and frequent travellers are at higher risk of developing back pain in back.

Poor posture, injuries, disease and ageing are the common causes of back pain. Back pain can be prevented with regular daily exercise and by maintaining a good posture.

If back pain is left untreated it may lead to some severe conditions. Standing up. Sitting down, brushing your teeth, laughing or dancing back pain affects our normal life. This pain may vary in intensity, it may refer to other parts or it may be associated with sensations like tingling, burning,needle feeling of heaviness. It disrupts sleep and movement.

So if you experience pain that lasts longer than two weeks without any improvement, you need to take care under the guidance of a specialist doctor.

If you think you need special care consult with your doctor.

Usually back pain is diagnosed with the physician by physical examination, which includes physical tests that can show the origin of the pain. Further evaluation can be done by various radioimaging tests like X-rays, CT Scan or MRI. MRI shows promise in helping people suffering from Back Pain. Youth with back pain need to break the cycle with novel diagnostic and therapeutic approaches.

When to Consider MRI for Back Pain?

Sleepless nights, frequent sick leaves and back pain can cause mental distress to the person who is suffering. If you have back pain for more than 2 weeks then you need to contact the doctor and choose the best Diagnostic technique to detect the pinpoint cause of back pain which can help in tailoring the best treatment. MRI whole spine is a cost effective holistic approach that can identify the problem throughout the entire spine. MRI test at low cost provides comprehensive diagnosis, facilitates early detection and prevention.

Tips that can help you to heal your back pain

As the best diagnostic centre in Delhi, We serve all kinds of diagnostic tests like pathological test, radiology test such as X-rays, CT scan with 128 slices, 3 Tesla MRI and PET Scan.

Avoid the pain and follow these:

Regular exercise

Quit smoking

Get adequate sleep

Avoid prolong hour of sleeping

Healthy diet

Maintain health posture

Limit the usage of high heels

Try sleeping at your back

Don't sit for more than 45 min

Track your Vitamin D level and calcium level for bone health

Regular health check up

Seek the doctor if you have continuous, unbearable pain, numbness or weakness and difficulty in controlling urine and stools.

Treating Back Pain

A sedentary lifestyle of today's youth results in weak muscles in your core, poor posture, and increased incidence of back pain. Being overweight can double the risk.

Treatment of pain may include:

Massage therapy

Chiropractic care

Acupuncture

Medicines: NSAIDS or muscle lubricant to treat the pain

Surgery

Don't neglect your back pain



Back pain is often avoided by things such as bad posture or stress. But this can have severe complications. Getting it checked at the earliest and it can prevent further injury and impairment.

Back pain should not be neglected. Getting it checked at the earliest can prevent further injury and impairment.