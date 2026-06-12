Kenya has tapped China Communications Construction Co. to oversee the long-awaited modernization of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. This multibillion-dollar project aims to upgrade the country’s primary aviation hub, which has faced capacity constraints for years. Notably, the contract awarded to the Chinese firm is valued at $2.9 billion, a 50% markup compared to the $2 billion proposal previously put forward by the Adani Group.

The Chinese firm’s successful bid marks a change in Kenya's infrastructure strategy after months of uncertainty.

The project has a complex history. In 2024, the Kenyan government had initially engaged with the India-based Adani Group for a proposal valued at approximately $2 billion. However, that deal faced significant public and political opposition. Following mounting pressure on President William Ruto’s administration and intense local debate, the government cancelled the Adani proposal in November 2024.

Public and Political Scrutiny

The Jomo Kenyatta project became a lightning rod for national discussion in Kenya. A sustained social media campaign and active public discourse scrutinized the deal's transparency and economic viability. During this period, the project also faced challenges from misinformation, with stakeholders reporting the circulation of unverified narratives. Meanwhile, the Adani Group consistently defended its position and refuted allegations regarding the deal's integrity.

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While the airport project became a point of contention in both Kenyan and Indian political circles, the situation has seen legal developments elsewhere. In June 2026, the United States Department of Justice closed its investigation into the matter, citing a lack of conclusive evidence. With this legal chapter now concluded, Kenya is moving forward with its primary goal: securing the necessary infrastructure upgrades to maintain its position as a leading aviation gateway in East Africa.