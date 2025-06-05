CM Dr. Yadav Chairs Cabinet Meet at Pachmarhi to Honour Raja Bhabhoot Singh’s Legacy

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav chaired the cabinet meeting dedicated to the valour and sacrifice of Raja Bhabhoot Singh, was held at Raj Bhavan, Pachmarhi. The Cabinet, in a major decision benefiting Narmadapuram district, approved the transfer of the Pawarkheda Composite Logistics Hub Project, currently being implemented by M/s Kesar Multimodal Logistics Ltd., to M/s DP World Multimodal Logistics Pvt. Ltd.

The Offices of Principal Revenue Commissioner and Commissioner of Land Records Restructured

The Cabinet approved the restructuring of the offices of the Principal Revenue Commissioner and the Commissioner of Land Records. The restructured body will be called the Office of the Commissioner, Land Resource Management, with a main and an auxiliary headquarters.

Under the new structure, the positions of Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent of Land Records will be aligned with those of Tehsildar and Naib Tehsildar respectively. The additional Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars will be assigned judicial and non-judicial duties such as protocol, law and order, and surveys. Having a dedicated Tehsildar for judicial functions will facilitate daily proceedings in revenue courts, leading to faster disposal of revenue-related cases.

Amendments Approved to Simplify Labour Laws

To simplify procedures and reduce compliance burden on small and medium industries, the Cabinet has approved amendments of three labour laws. The cabinet amended Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970. The cabinet has amended the threshold for number of contract workers requiring registration has been increased from 20 to 50. The Factories Act, 1948 has amended for premises using power. The new threshold is raised from 10 to 20 workers. For premises not using power, the threshold is raised from 20 to 40 workers. The Cabinet amendedIndustrial Disputes Act, 1947. Now notice before strike or lockout, which currently applies only to public utility services, will now apply to all industrial establishments.

Cabinet Approves Establishment of “Agritech Hub / Innovation Hub for Agriculture” in Madhya Pradesh

The Cabinet approved the setting up of the "Agritech Hub / Innovation Hub for Agriculture" at Indore to promote technology-based agricultural development and improve crop quality.

The Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (MPSEDC) under the Department of Science & Technology will be the State's implementing partner. Cabinet approved a grant of Rs. 2 crore to IIT Indore during FY 2025-26 for the establishment of this hub. The project is supported by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), Government of India, with an approved cost of Rs.14.98 crore, and will be implemented by IIT Indore in collaboration with ICAR-IISR Indore, ICAR-CIAE Bhopal and C-DAC Pune.

Out of the total project cost of ₹14.98 crore for the establishment and operation of the Agritech Hub, the financial contributions will Rs. 11.32 crore from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, Rs. 2 crore from the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Madhya Pradesh, Rs.1.10 crore from IIT Indore, Rs.25 lakh from Takarima Agro Research and Development Pvt. Ltd. and Rs.10 lakh each from Devditya Technocrats LLP Indore, Cornerstone Solutions Indore, and Ruchi Hi Rich Seeds Pvt. Ltd.

One of the key objectives of the Agritech Hub is the establishment of a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Agriculture at IIT Indore. This Centre will launch 46 advanced Agritech programmes, Support 40 innovations, File 25 patents, Incubate 8 startups and Facilitate 10 technology transfers and licensing agreements through startups. In addition, the hub will accelerate the development of Genomics and phenomics for improved crop traits, Precision agriculture and drone-based imaging, Emerging technologies for seed quality testing and High-performance computing, big data analytics, and machine learning for advanced agricultural research and productivity enhancement.