English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 23rd, 2022 at 22:24 IST

Daily Lotto South Africa Lottery Results For April 23, 2022- Winning Numbers

Daily Lotto is one of the popular lotteries in South Africa. SA Daily lotto is held every day at 9 pm SAST. Check results for April 23, 2022, here.

Vidit Dhawan
Daily Lotto South Africa Results
Image: Pixabay | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Daily Lotto South Africa Lottery results for Saturday, April 23, 2022, will be out at 9:15 p.m. SAST. Daily Lotto is one of the popular lotteries in South Africa. SA Daily lotto is held every night at 9 p.m. SAST. One can easily get their hands on the lottery ticket from a nearby lottery outlet. The sales of the lottery close at 8:30 p.m every day. According to expected sales, the Jackpot is estimated every day, and 50% of the sales are allocated to the prize pool.

SA Daily Lotto results for April 23, 2022

SA daily lotto results today will be announced at 9:15 pm. If you have participated in the April 23, 2022 lottery, you can check back shortly for SA daily lotto results. If you win a prize, you have a year from the date of the draw to come forward and collect your winnings.

Previous SA Daily Lotto winning numbers

April 22 Results: 02, 05, 21, 28, 24

April 19 Results: 03, 09, 13, 28, 32

April 18 Results: 02, 04, 23, 27, 36

April 17 Results: 07, 17, 25, 29, 33

April 16 Results: 02, 15, 28, 33, 35

April 14 Results: 05, 10, 12, 20, 34

April 12 Results: 01, 05, 27, 29, 35

April 11 Results: 03, 12, 23, 27, 31

April 5 Results: 15, 21, 23, 29, 33

April 4 Results: 01, 05, 06, 12, 23

April 3 Results: 08, 18, 23, 24, 36

April 2 Results: 01, 03, 04, 10, 25

March 30 Results: 07, 17, 24, 34, 36

March 28 Results: 04, 10, 15, 23, 25

March 27 Results: 04, 11, 16, 20, 33

March 26 Results: 11, 14, 21, 23, 26

March 25 Results: 02, 10, 26, 34, 36

March 22 Results: 09, 11, 14, 26, 31

March 21 Results: 03, 04, 10, 29, 33

March 20 Results: 03, 19, 31, 32, 36

March 19 Results: 06, 21, 25, 29, 30

What is the prize money?

The prize money of the SA Daily Lotto is not fixed. It keeps fluctuating between R 200,000 and R 1000,000. SA Daily Lotto is a game that is guaranteed to give away all of its prize money in every draw, as the jackpot rolls down to the next category if it is not won.

How to play?

To play Daily Lotto, you must select five numbers from one to 36. You can choose your own numbers or opt for a quick pick. The option of a quick pick is a random selection generated by the computer. It costs Rs 3 per play. You can play online or by visiting any official lottery retailer. Five winning numbers are selected by a Random Number Generator (RNG) when the draw takes place.

Image: Pixabay

Advertisement

Published April 23rd, 2022 at 22:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

2 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

3 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

3 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

17 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

17 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

17 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

17 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

17 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

17 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

17 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

19 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

21 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

a day ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. National Bank of Canada's Q1 revenue jumps 10%

    Business News15 minutes ago

  2. WPL 2024 MI vs UPW Live Score: Warriorz win toss, elect to bowl

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  3. 28 Children Fall Sick After Taking Anti-Filaria Medicine In Amethi

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. 'It's been a shame': James Anderson opens up on Virat Kohli's absence

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  5. LIVE | PM Modi Inaugurates Infrastructure Projects Worth Over Rs 4900 Cr

    India News22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo