New Delhi: The only path towards a healthy family, safe society & progressive nation is an empowered woman. The Special Police Unit for Women and Children has been continuously making efforts to empower women and create a sense of confidence, legal awareness amongst them and to address their grievances. To boost their self confidence, Self Defence training programmes are held for School & College students, housewives, RWA’s.

The girls are being trained how to make use of things like Dupatta, Pen & Handbags to protect themselves from attacks by anti social elements, chain or bag snatching, criminal assault etc. The training helps in building up the self esteem of women so that they do not feel vulnerable & humiliated. So far more than 5,57,118 girls/women have been trained through this initiative.

After receiving lots of appreciation from society and looking at the success of these self defence training programmes besides routine camps held from time to time, the annual summer and winter camps are also organized by this Unit during summer & winter vacations all over Delhi at different venues. In this series, Summer Camp-2024 was organized at 10 different venues across Delhi for school going Girls. A total of 6000 girl students participated and benefitted from this Self Defence camp.

During the Summer Camp Nukkad Natak and Gender Sensitization programmes and lecture & awareness about new laws were also conducted at all venues. The closing ceremony of the camp was held today on 26.04.2024 at Govt. Girls Senior Secondary School, Chhattarpur, Delhi. On this occasion Chief Guest Shri R.N. Sharma, Director of Education, GNCT, Delhi said that education department will extend all cooperation to Delhi Police for the safety of women. We have put CCTV Cameras in front of all the school gates and local police is always present at the time of school opening and closing to ensure that there is no untoward incident.

Special Guest of Honour MS. Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor and Founder/President of the Laxmi foundation gave a highly motivational speech which was very well received by girl students. She exhorted the girls students that they should not hide anything from their parents specially if they are facing any harassment. She praised Delhi Police for teaching self defence skill to girls and ways to protect themselves in any crisis situation.

She also highlighted that if she had learned Self Defence, she could have saved herself from the attackers. She thanked Delhi Police for starting such novel programs to save other girls from becoming a victim of crime. Shri Ajay Chaudhry, Spl. Commissioner of Police, SPUWAC said that Safety of Women is top most priority of Delhi Police. We are organizing such camps in all parts of the city free of cost.

Anyone can approach SPUWAC for conducting self defence camps anywhere in the city. We have kept a target of training 5 Lakh women/ girls in 2024. Spl. CP/ SPUWAC lauded the officers of SPUWAC and specially the self defence wing for their hard work and high quality of training. He distributed certificates to the participants on this special occasion.

The endeavour of Delhi Police is to ensure that the women of the city are not only safe and secure but, also empowered in every sense of the word and the Special Police Unit for Women and Children is committed towards this goal.