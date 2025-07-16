Designing Across Continents: An Interview with Soumya Gupta, India’s Creative Ambassador

From Bhopal to the creative epicenters of San Francisco and New York, Soumya Gupta’s career exemplifies the global reach of Indian design. Her impressive portfolio includes shaping the visual brand of Notion, leading brand and web design for New York Voice Center, driving social media growth for the School of Visual Arts (SVA) in New York, and directing brand campaigns for Smallcase and Afflatus Engineering Enterprises. Soumya’s work has influenced product launches seen by millions, fostered international collaborations, and opened new doors for Indian designers worldwide. In this engaging interview, we explore the milestones and mindset behind her international success.

Interviewer: Soumya, your contributions to shaping the visual brand at Notion, especially for the Make With Notion conference have been widely recognized. How did it feel to see your designs showcased globally and integrated into a product used by millions?

Soumya Gupta: It was a surreal moment. I’ve used Notion for years, so working on a large-scale launch for a tool I genuinely rely on felt personal. Seeing the visuals I designed appear live on stage and across user-facing channels was both validating and energizing. It showed me how design choices, when intentional and well-integrated, can shape how people connect with a product. Being part of a fast-moving team pushed me to work at a higher level and think more strategically about my work and visual communication as a whole.

Interviewer: You worked on the creative direction for Notion’s “Notion Faces: New Year New You” campaign, including a collaboration with Snoop Dogg. What was your approach to such a high-profile project, and what did you learn from it?

Soumya Gupta: The incredible Creative Team at Notion worked very hard on this campaign, and I was truly excited to see it out in the world. So when I got a chance to collaborate on this campaign, I jumped right in. I worked closely with the brand and video teams during the production phase to ensure the storytelling felt just right. One key learning was how to scale creative direction under tight timelines while keeping the work sharp and audience-ready. Collaborating across teams on something with this level of reach taught me how to navigate creative risk, stakeholder input, and executional detail in a tight time-frame.



Interviewer: Your work on localizing Notion’s AI launch for French, German, and Korean audiences stands out. How do you ensure your designs resonate across different cultures?

Soumya Gupta: Localization goes beyond just translation, and Notion has a great Localization team. It’s about adapting tone, pacing, and visual cues to fit different cultural contexts. For the AI launch, I treated each version as its own design challenge rather than simply retrofitting the original. I studied how typography, hierarchy, and motion would work together and collaborated closely with the internal video team to validate creative directions. The key is to stay flexible, what works in one market may feel off-brand or confusing in another. This project reinforced the value of cultural sensitivity in design and how thoughtful localization can make a global product feel truly personal.

Interviewer: At SVA, you doubled social media engagement and increased admission inquiries by 20%. What strategies did you use to achieve these results?

Soumya Gupta: Consistency and authenticity were crucial. I focused on showcasing student work and building a sense of community. Collaborating with faculty and students helped create content that truly resonated with our audience. I built a content strategy around highlighting student work, behind-the-scenes studio culture, and real stories from the program—rather than polished promotional material. I also introduced a more structured posting cadence and tailored the visual approach, which improved reach and engagement. These changes led to a measurable increase in both social interaction and prospective student interest. I occasionally stepped in to answer some of those queries through my personal experience with the program, or direct the applicants to the right person.



Interviewer: You organized a Portfolio Review event at SVA, bringing in leaders from The New York Times, Google, and more. What inspired you to create this platform for students?

Soumya Gupta: I wanted to bridge the gap between students and industry professionals. Providing opportunities for feedback and networking can make a significant difference in a student’s career. I saw a clear gap between student work and real industry exposure, and I wanted to create a setting where that distance could be closed meaningfully. The idea was to give students access to direct, actionable feedback from professionals they admired—professionals from industry giants like The New York Times, Google, Pentagram, and more. I focused on curating a diverse panel and structuring the event to feel intentional, not transactional. The goal wasn’t just feedback, it was to build confidence, spark conversations, and help students understand how their work fits into the professional landscape.

Interviewer: At Smallcase, you played a key role in user engagement that supported a $40 million funding round. How did design contribute to the company’s growth?

Soumya Gupta: Design was central to our communication channels and user experience at Smallcase. By creating engaging campaigns and clear explainer videos, we were able to connect with users and support the company’s rapid expansion. I played a strategic role in shaping how users understood and trusted the product by focusing on building clarity and credibility through multiple campaigns like well-crafted explainer videos, financial content series, and platform education campaigns. These efforts not only improved user engagement and retention but also helped position Smallcase as an accessible, trustworthy investment platform—especially important during a phase of rapid growth. Our work directly supported key business metrics and helped strengthen the company narrative during its $40M funding round.

Interviewer: At Afflatus Engineering, your work led to an 830% increase in sales inquiries. How did you approach building a brand identity for a traditional industry?

Soumya Gupta: I began by understanding the company’s core values and long-term goals, then translating that into a brand system that felt credible, modern, and scalable. For a traditional industry like manufacturing, the challenge was to simplify complex offerings without losing depth. I redesigned the visual identity, revamped the website, and created marketing materials that clearly communicated Afflatus’s capabilities. This shift in presentation helped build trust with new audiences and drove an 830% increase in sales inquiries, proving how effective branding can open up markets even in legacy sectors.

Interviewer: What advice would you give to aspiring Indian designers hoping to make an international impact?

Soumya Gupta: Stay curious, embrace new challenges, and never underestimate the value of collaboration. The world is more connected than ever, and there are endless opportunities for those willing to learn and grow. Most importantly, create for yourself. The more you explore and create from your own perspective and experiences, the more you’ll figure out how to create for others.