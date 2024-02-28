Advertisement

Highly regarded impressive and scenic locations, ports, beaches, and excellent shopping possibilities make Dubai one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world.

Dubai, which is ideally located in the central part of the United Arab Emirates, is known for its cutting-edge ideas, magnificent architecture, and futuristic attractions. Being a city that keeps surprising people, it offers a variety of activities that are beyond fantasy.

Its breathtaking carvings, fascinating museums, lofty skyscrapers, and other attractions make anyone astounding and curious to know more about them. That makes it the right time to book your flight tickets with Emirates Airlines to visit the latest attractions in Dubai. You can enjoy great savings on any class with the attractive Cash + Miles offer.

We have picked some of the famous ones for you, and they include:

1. Terra Solis by Tomorrowland

The oriental-chic hideaway, which spans 371,000 square meters amid the dunes of Dubai South, has Orion poolside cabins, Perseid lodges, and many Polaris Bell luxury tents, all of which are named after significant constellations. Every lodging option is tastefully furnished and created to provide the utmost in coziness and leisure.

All these accommodation options are known to provide extreme comfort and luxury with queen beds, mini refrigerators, linens, showers, towels, and food.

For gourmands hoping to cap off their vacation with a decadent dinner, Mesa is the spot on site that offers delicious sharing plates modeled after Tomorrowland's 'Tastes of the World' menu.

2. Museum of the Future

Located in the Trade Centre on Sheikh Zayed Road, the Museum of the Future is a marvel of modern engineering and architecture. It skilfully bridges the present with the past by incorporating cutting-edge technology into conventional artistic mediums.

Creative designers, filmmakers, and artists helped create a gateway to a world in the future. The Museum blends aspects of immersive theater, exhibitions, and themed attractions. Every floor resembles a future-set movie that you are able to explore, live in, and engage with.

The futuristic shape of the structure creates a fresh avenue away from the towering high-rise buildings, dominating skylines all over. Its shape is symbolic; the green hill it rests on symbolizes the earth, the round building represents mankind, and the vacuum exemplifies the unknowable future.

The Arabic calligraphy, in the handwriting of artist Mattar Bin Lahej, enunciates three tasteful quotations from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Sustainability has been a top priority throughout the whole planning and construction process of the project.

Among its best examples are the use of environmentally friendly building materials and technical solutions designed to consume less water and energy. Additionally, solar energy of about 4,000 megawatts for power comes from the building's own solar park.

3. Infinity des Lumieres

Infinity des Lumieres in the Dubai Mall on Financial Centre Road is a visual utopia that elevates art to a whole new level. Exhibits that bring renowned artworks to life beyond your imagination will wow you.

Using state-of-the-art soundtracks and projection methods, the Infinity des Lumieres, which spans 2,700 square meters in the Dubai Mall, creates an unmatched sensory experience. The digital splendor of some of the biggest exhibits, such as those by Gaudi, Dubai Data, Klee, and Kandinsky, is guaranteed to captivate your senses.

Imagine yourself walking through breathtaking lightworks that dance and change all around you as you go on a surreal trip of colors and patterns.

4. Palm Tower

The tower was constructed to create a remarkable landmark in the Palm Jumeirah by taking the shape of a palm tree. In the center of the Palm Jumeirah Islands is where you will find the Palm Tower Dubai.

The observation deck and lounge are located on the 52nd level. An elevator will whisk you up to 240 meters in a matter of minutes, and a background commentary will fill you in on the tower's architectural specifics. The breathtaking 360-degree birds-eye view from the tower is truly amazing, offering rapid visibility of the Persian Gulf and the Dubai skyline.

5. Dubai Miracle Garden

Designer Abdel Naser Rahal created this 72,000-square-meter attraction, which is close to the Arabian Ranches. Since its 2013 inception, the Dubai Miracle Garden has shown over 150 million blossoming flowers, skilfully organized to resemble well-known landmarks and structures.

The Garden of Miracles There are several world records in Dubai. It established the record for the biggest vertical garden in the world in 2013. In 2016, it gained more recognition when it created a floral representation of an Airbus A380 aircraft. Mickey Mouse, the largest topiary structure in the world, set a new record in February 2018. Visit the Dubai Miracle Garden to see how horticulture and art collide.

6. Sky Views Dubai

If you are looking for unobstructed views of the surroundings, be at the observatory of Dubai's Sky Views, which is 219.5 meters high. The observatory has a distinctive architecture with floor-to-ceiling windows that provide views of both the outdoors and urban areas.

The three-part experience takes place on the 52nd and 53rd floors of the two-tower hotel and features an observatory, an edge-walking experience, and a glass slide. The views of Downtown Dubai, the Burj Khalifa, and the iconic Dubai cityscape are simply breathtaking