Advertisement

India, the world's largest democracy, is at a critical juncture, facing a threat which is neither new nor partisan, the perilous spread of disinformation.

Furthermore, in the IT capital of the world, the rapid proliferation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) amplifies the dangers of disinformation further, posing a real and tangible risk to the very foundation of our democratic norms.

Advertisement

With such a diverse cultural, ethnic and religious fabric, as well as a heterogeneous and colorful political scene, India is perhaps uniquely susceptible to the weaponization of disinformation. And the rapid adoption of AI in our tech savvy nation has piled on a potent dimension to this threat. AI-powered algorithms, from social media virality to search engines, have the capacity to create dangerous echo chambers, amplify fake news and conspiracy theories, and influence electoral outcomes.

AI algorithms, of course are designed to do good; to understand and predict user preferences and guide the consumer towards content that they ‘want to see’. However, where individuals are exposed to information that reinforces their existing beliefs, we find ourselves spiraling into an ever more extreme echo chamber. This creates a breeding ground for the spread of disinformation, and a fertile ground for bad actors – both private and state – as the individuals of this network become more susceptible to accepting and sharing content that aligns with their preconceived notions.

Advertisement

The menace of deepfake technology is particularly worrisome in the context of the upcoming elections. AI-driven deepfakes are already convincingly manipulating audio and video content, creating realistic simulations of public figures saying or doing things they never did. This is an immediate danger.

While social media companies have promised to label or remove such content, in a country with over 700 million social media users, how many referees and monitors realistically can be deployed?

Advertisement

In a political system where trust is everything, the potential impact of deepfakes on public perception is profound. Voters may find themselves swayed by fabricated content, leading to misguided decisions and compromised electoral outcomes. State actors look on licking their licks; the Cambridge Analytica scandals are suddenly dwarfed in comparison.

AI in targeted political advertising – celebrated in a commercial context – is another risky channel through which disinformation can be manipulated. The algorithms analyze vast amounts of user data to tailor political advertisements to specific demographics. While personalized messaging is of course an age-old effective campaign strategy, it also opens the door to the deliberate spread of sinister messaging, including dangerous incitement.

Advertisement

Political parties, or indeed foreign states, have already been caught exploiting AI's precision to micro-target vulnerable groups with divisive content, exacerbating social tensions and sowing discord..

AI-powered bots and automated avatar accounts have too become formidable tools for disinformation campaigns, flooding social media platforms with a deluge of fake news, hashtags, and trending topics. In a country like India, where ethnic and religious tensions so often boil over, internet-based incitement and viral vile rhetoric, can very quickly turn into communal violence.

Advertisement

Addressing the dangers of AI-driven disinformation therefore requires an immediate and multi-faceted approach, with the private, public and third sectors working hand in hand.

First and foremost, on the governmental level there is an urgent need for robust regulatory frameworks that govern the ethical use of AI in political contexts. Non-partisan bodies must be established to oversee and create clear guidelines to promote both transparency and accountability in the deployment of AI algorithms for political purposes. These authorities must then have a direct line to the technology companies who have a responsibility to monitor and curb the misuse of AI in spreading disinformation.

Advertisement

Second, public awareness campaigns – on and offline – are crucial to inoculate citizens against the perils of disinformation. Educational initiatives in schools and universities that promote online literacy and critical thinking are imperative to train individuals to discern fact from fiction, and understand what types of websites and social media pages to avoid.

International bodies, national governments, civil society organizations, the media, and the tech companies must come together to collaborate to amplify accurate information and counter the spread of false narratives.

Advertisement

In fact, the technology and social media companies, as both trailblazers and stewards of the digital landscape, hold the weight of responsibility in mitigating the dangers of AI-driven disinformation. They have the financial firepower to develop and deploy advanced tools to detect and combat the use of AI for malicious purposes.

So as India heads towards the greatest democratic show on earth, the world’s biggest electoral masterpiece, concerned citizens must demand urgent attention and concerted action. The resilience of Indian democracy will be tested by a tsunami of disinformation; some from abroad, much of it homegrown. The vigilance we show today, in terms of our commitment to the truth and transparency, will shape the trajectory of our democratic future.