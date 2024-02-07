English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 18:16 IST

DivineTalk Astrology Plans to Spend 65 Crores in 2024 to Increase Market Share

DivineTalk Astrology is a pioneering app that provides astrological guidance by offering unique celestial guidance.

Digital Desk
DivineTalk
DivineTalk Astrology is a pioneering app that provides astrological guidance by offering unique celestial guidance. | Image:DivineTalk
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi (India), January 23: DivineTalk Astrology, a premier astrology app, will spend a whopping amount of INR 65 Crores exclusively dedicated to its marketing in 2024. This substantial budget, translating to an impressive daily spend of 15-20 lakhs, signals DivineTalk Astrology’s ambitious plans to increase market share and global expansion.

DivineTalk Astrology is a pioneering app that provides astrological guidance by offering unique celestial guidance. The company is dedicated to innovation and customer service, which are key to redefining astrology. Reports suggest that the global Astrology application is assumed to expand its market size at a CAGR of 24.76%, reaching USD 9715.98 million by 2028.

The Founder and CEO of DivineTalk Astrology, Dr. Paras Shah, explained his vision for the company's growth, focusing on the importance of globally expanding the brand’s unique blend of astrology. He briefs, “The budget reflects the brand’s commitment to providing high-quality astrological services. The brand is solely committed to providing valuable insights to its users, not only in India but across the globe.”

Dr Paras Shah has been conferred with the Pride of Gujaratis 2023 for the ‘BEST STARTUP AWARD for the STARTUP 2023 LIFESTYLE CATEGORY.’ Allocation of such a significant amount on marketing reflects DivineTalk Astrology’s confidence in its offering and commitment to maintaining its existing market position as one of the trusted astrology brands among users. Also, the application is expected to expand into new areas, making it more effective in both, the domestic and international markets.

Highlights of Divinetalk Astrology’s  2024 Marketing Strategy:

PAN India Penetration: DivineTalk Astrology is set to expand its presence across India with personalized astrological guidance from premium astrologers. International Expansion: DivineTalk aims to serve people across the globe with its services. It offers a unique experience to its global users with a unique combination of innovation and convenience. 

With DivineTalk Astrology's unparalleled marketing strategy, users can expect an enriched platform experience that perfectly gives astrological guidance in 2024. 

For more information, please visit:- https://divinetalk.com/app

Published January 27th, 2024 at 17:55 IST

