×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2022 at 07:53 IST

Evening Lottery Sambad Result 06.03.2022: Assam Lottery Results Today 8 Pm

Assam Lottery Sambad Results for 06.03.2022 are out. Watch Assam State Lottery Evening PDF with winning numbers list. The first prize is Rs. 10 lakhs.

Reported by: Nikita Bishay
assam lottery
Image: Shutterstock | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Assam is famous for its tea plantations, rich wildlife, and the production of silk. It is also famous for its lotteries. Lotteries are a great way for people to try their luck and win a huge amount of cash. With the lottery buzz increasing in the country, people must be aware of the fact that there are several illegal lotteries prevalent online and offline. There was a time when lotteries were completely banned in India. However, now the time has changed, and the Supreme Court has permitted 13 states to conduct legal lotteries. The state of Assam is one such state in which drawing of a lottery is legal.

Assam State Lottery Results for March 6, 2022, | ‘Kuil Diamond Lottery’ Results Announced at 8:00 PM; 1st Prize at ₹ 10 Lakhs

 

The Assam government handles the operating system. The 12 other states that conduct legal lotteries are Goa, Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Mizoram. The Assam Lottery consists of three results that come out daily.

  • The Assam Future Lottery results are announced by 12 pm.
  • The Assam Singam Lottery results are announced by 5 pm.
  • The Assam Kuil Lottery results are announced by 8 pm.

The Assam lottery takes place at PWD-IB Complex, Tengapara, Kokrajhar, Assam 783370. The results for the 'Kuil Diamond Lottery' is announced at 8 PM on the official website http://assamlotteries.com/. The first prize for the Kuil Diamond Lottery is ₹ 10 lakhs. The lottery ticket costs ₹ 6. Various other prizes & categories are as follows:

ASSAM KUIL DIAMOND LOTTERY RESULTS – 8 PM

  • 1st Prize – ₹ 10 Lakhs
  • 2nd Prize – ₹ 10,000
  • 3rd Prize – ₹ 1,000
  • 4th Prize – ₹ 500
  • 5th Prize – ₹ 200

ASSAM SINGAM LOTTERY – 5 PM

  • 1st Prize – ₹ 15 Lakhs (one person)
  • 2nd Prize – ₹ 20,000 (ten people)
  • 3rd Prize – ₹ 2,000 (ten people)
  • 4th Prize – ₹ 1,000 (ten people)
  • 5th Prize – ₹ 250 (ten people)

ASSAM FUTURE LOTTERY – 12 PM

  • 1st Prize – ₹ 10 Lakhs (one person)
  • 2nd Prize – ₹ 10,000 (ten people)
  • 3rd Prize – ₹ 1,000 (ten people)
  • 4th Prize – ₹ 500 (ten people)
  • 5th Prize – ₹ 200 (ten people)
  •  

The Assam Lottery is organized and regulated by the state-recognized authority, 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. The ‘Claim Forms’ can be derived from the official website http://assamlotteries.com/. The details must be filled in capital letters. The winner may also need to attach a valid photo ID with this form. The forms need to be submitted within 30 days of the declaration of the results.

 

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2022 at 07:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

5. Golden State Warriors

Jazz to visit Warriors

6 minutes ago
Iran-Israel Row

Iran-Israel LIVE

7 minutes ago
PM Modi along with union minister and BJP president JP Nadda unveils BJP's Sankalp Patra

Permanent UNSC Seat

7 minutes ago
UFC 300

UFC 300 Results

12 minutes ago
Alex Pereira Knocks out Jamahal Hill at UFC 300

UFC 300: Pereira KO Hill

16 minutes ago
BJP Manifesto

BJP Manifesto

16 minutes ago
AAP MP Sanjay Singh meets Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

LS Election 2024 LIVE

25 minutes ago
OSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card Out

OSSSC Forest Guard Exam

26 minutes ago
Israel sounded sirens across the country while a video shared by the Israeli Defense Force

Iran Attacks Israel

33 minutes ago
Sid Sriram at Coachella

Sid Sriram At Coachella

33 minutes ago
US Congress

Resolution on Hindu in US

35 minutes ago
Lionel Messi

Leo Messi in top form

37 minutes ago
UPSC

UPSC CSE Final Results

39 minutes ago
UFC 300 Poster

UFC 300 Live

42 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

Beneficiaries Given Patra

43 minutes ago
Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway

Holloway stuns Gaethje

an hour ago
PLI scheme investments India

FPI inflows

an hour ago
MS Dhoni with Rohit Sharma during IPL 2023

MS Dhoni IPL record vs MI

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World12 hours ago

  2. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World14 hours ago

  3. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World15 hours ago

  4. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News15 hours ago

  5. At Least 22 Delhi Bound Flights Diverted Amid Heavy Rains in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo