Cricket betting is rapidly taking the world by storm and rising the ranks as one of the top online sports betting markets. People love the complexity of this sport and it raises some fantastic betting options for fans to get involved with.

You’ll find loads of excellent cricket betting markets by joining reputable non GamStop casinos online and navigating to their sportsbook. Here, you’ll be treated to dozens of different markets and ways to place your bets. Before you dive headfirst into things and potentially lose some money, let’s look at everything you need to know about online cricket betting.

How Do Odds Work For Online Cricket Betting

Like all forms of online betting, cricket betting uses odds to showcase the likelihood of something happening. When you bet on an outcome in a cricket match, the odds will say whether this outcome is more or less likely to happen than other potential outcomes.

For instance, if India is given odds of 1.15 to beat England and England has opposing odds of 1.80, it tells us that India is the favourite to win. That’s because decimal odds like these show smaller numbers closer to 1.00 for likely outcomes and larger ones further from 1.00 for unlikely scenarios. If England were 3.50 to win, then we’d know this is almost guaranteed not to happen!

What Types Of Cricket Bets Are Available?

We can split cricket bets into two main categories:

Outright Bets - This is when you bet on the overall winner of a tournament or match. For example, you could bet on who will win the IPL or whether or not India will win their next test match. These bets force you to predict the outcome based on results.

- This is when you bet on the overall winner of a tournament or match. For example, you could bet on who will win the IPL or whether or not India will win their next test match. These bets force you to predict the outcome based on results. Proposition Bets - A proposition bet does not care too much about the match’s final outcome. You’re not necessarily betting on who will win, but rather on different things that could happen during that game. This leads to a host of ways to bet on a cricket match and is favoured by many as you don’t need to pick a winner!

Common proposition bets in cricket are:

Which team/player will score the most runs?

Who will score the most runs for a specific team?

How many sixes will be scored in an innings/match?

How many total boundaries will be scored in an innings/match?

Who will take the first wicket?

What will be the highest score in the match?

What will happen on the first ball of the match? (Will it be a wicket, a dot ball, a single, a boundary, etc?)

Will both teams score a certain amount of runs?

The list goes on for a very long time as there are so many possibilities. A lot of these bets are represented as over/under bets as well. If you’re betting on the total runs in a match, the bookmaker will give you a list of scores and you select one and click either “over” or “under” depending on what you think will happen.

While we’ve split cricket betting into two main categories, you also have a couple of ways to place these bets:

Pre-Match Betting - This is the most common form of cricket betting and involves placing your bets before a match has started. They can be outright or proposition bets, but you’re predicting before the game/tournament begins.

- This is the most common form of cricket betting and involves placing your bets before a match has started. They can be outright or proposition bets, but you’re predicting before the game/tournament begins. In-Play Betting - By contrast, in-play betting is when you bet during a match. The teams could already be midway through their second innings in a test match and you’re able to place different bets. Punters opt for this type of betting as you can sometimes get far better odds on outcomes than you’d receive in the pre-match markets. Of course, it all comes down to what you prefer to do.

What Is The Best Way To Win Money Betting On Cricket?

Every cricket fan would love to see a secret formula that guarantees money from betting on matches or tournaments. This isn’t possible - we wish it was, but betting is as much about luck as it is about skill.

Having said that, you can put yourself in better positions to win money by following a few simple rules:

Avoid Betting On Outright Winners - This is especially important when looking at tournaments. Guessing who will win a tournament is virtually impossible and you’re likely to throw money away. The same goes for betting on match outcomes - anything can happen in a game of cricket, so the better approach is to use proposition bets as you aren’t reliant on guessing who will win.

- This is especially important when looking at tournaments. Guessing who will win a tournament is virtually impossible and you’re likely to throw money away. The same goes for betting on match outcomes - anything can happen in a game of cricket, so the better approach is to use proposition bets as you aren’t reliant on guessing who will win. Research Teams That Score A Lot Of Runs - Study up on cricket teams and look for sides that score a lot of runs every match. ESPNcricinfo is great for this and gives you loads of stats across all formats. Find the teams that score the most runs and then bet on their total runs per game. You’re not guaranteed to win every bet, but the chances are you’ll win a lot of them if you’ve done your research and know that they average a certain amount of runs per inning.

- Study up on cricket teams and look for sides that score a lot of runs every match. ESPNcricinfo is great for this and gives you loads of stats across all formats. Find the teams that score the most runs and then bet on their total runs per game. You’re not to win every bet, but the chances are you’ll win a lot of them if you’ve done your research and know that they average a certain amount of runs per inning. Set Some Betting Limits - Don’t get carried away when betting on cricket. You’ve heard the term “chasing losses” but following up on your wins is just as dangerous. Chasing a win means you have a successful bet, then place more because you’re on a hot streak. Set a limit so you don’t go overboard and end up losing your winnings.

And that’s all there is to know about cricket betting! Now that you’re more knowledgeable, you can place informed bets with a lower risk of losing and a higher chance of securing a few wins.