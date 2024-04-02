×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 14:00 IST

Explore, connect, and thrive at MAHE B’LRU Open House

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Bengaluru is thrilled to announce the Open House, a dynamic event that displays the wide range of events.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Explore, connect, and thrive at MAHE B’LRU Open House
Explore, connect, and thrive at MAHE B’LRU Open House | Image:Source
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Bengaluru is thrilled to announce the Open House, a dynamic event that displays the wide range of academic programs, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and the vibrant campus life offered at MAHE Bengaluru. The event is aimed at fostering academic excellence through intellectual competition while giving prospective students and parents the chance to experience first-hand, the unique offerings and holistic learning environment provided by MAHE Bengaluru. The event is scheduled for April 6, 2024, starting at 9:30 AM at the MAHE Bengaluru campus.

The event will feature interactive workshops, engaging quizzes, and career-focused career assessment test, and more, offering a day packed with rich, meaningful interactions and exciting activities.

Advertisement

A welcome presentation and Q&A session by Mr. Gaurav Yadav, Deputy Director of Admissions at MAHE Bengaluru will begin at 1:30 PM, followed by a talk hosted by Prof. Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro-Vice-Chancellor at MAHE Bengaluru. The day will end with a set performed by stand-up comedian Kenny Sebastian.

Excited about the upcoming event, Prof. Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro VC of MAHE Bengaluru said, "We are thrilled to welcome students, parents, and enthusiasts to MAHE Bengaluru Open House. This event is an excellent opportunity for aspiring minds to explore our world-class facilities, innovative programs, and vibrant campus culture. Join us as we open our doors to a journey of learning, discovery, and endless possibilities." 

Advertisement

Register and secure a seat for an opportunity to discover, learn, and be part of this one-of-a-kind event.

Registration is taking place on https://apply.manipal.edu/lp/maheblr/open-house.html

Advertisement


 


 

Advertisement


 


 

Advertisement

***

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 14:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

OTD: India won the ICC ODI World Cup in 2011

13 years of IND's WC win

a few seconds ago
Hardik Pandya

MI fans on Hardik Pandya

a minute ago
Shane Watson

Watson impressed by Riyan

2 minutes ago
Stock market news

South Korean shares

2 minutes ago
sanjay singh

BREAKING: Sanjay Singh Ge

3 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

5 minutes ago
modi

PM’s Sharp Attack on INDI

7 minutes ago
AAP MLAs Gather at Kejriwal’s Residence to Meet Wife Sunita | LIVE

India News LIVE

11 minutes ago
Disney AI-powered ads

Disney gains momentum

13 minutes ago
Jobs Unaffected by Artificial Intelligence

Jobs unaffected by AI

15 minutes ago
PepsiCo Quarterly sales decline

PepsiCo India

20 minutes ago
Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case | Live

Banda Jail Superintendent

22 minutes ago
Nikkhil Advani

Lack Of Unity In B'wood

24 minutes ago
WWE

Roman Reigns WARNS WWE

26 minutes ago
Japan's monetary base growth slows as BOJ shifts from radical stimulus

Japan's monetary growth

28 minutes ago
British shop prices rose at their slowest pace in over two years in March

British shop prices rose

30 minutes ago
Vistara flight

Vistara Cancellations

34 minutes ago
Contra Dating Trend

Contra Dating Explained

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 2 killed, 10 Injured in Bus-Lorry Collision on Trichy-Chennai Highway

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Israel Eliminates At Least 3 Iranian Generals in Airstrike In Syria

    World13 hours ago

  3. MP: Woman Held For Abducting Husband's Niece And Marrying Her

    India News15 hours ago

  4. Woman Slams Southwest Airlines On An Overweight Co-passenger, Post Viral

    World16 hours ago

  5. Pakistan: Why Are Students in Karachi Boycotting Coca-Cola?

    World17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo