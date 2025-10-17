Following the Whales: Why Big Money Chooses Ozak AI's $0.012 Entry with $3.7M Over Major Crypto

Crypto whales are known as large money investors; their moves are crucial to the tokens' upward or downward movement. As they always seek to be involved in the project, which has high growth potential with current innovative benefits.

In that way, Ozak AI, an AI-driven blockchain platform, has seen the involvement of crypto whales. As it is in the presale stage, it already holds the market cap of $3.74 million and has further projected long-term profits.

OZ’s Strong Presale Growth with over $3.74 million

As said, Ozak AI is in the presale Phase 6, and currently, each token is priced at $0.012. Analysing its presale growth, Ozak AI starts Phase 1 with a price of $0.001, which shows a steady 1100% increase in price.

Currently, the amount raised is $3.74 million through presale funding. As presale continues, in Phase 7, the price is set to move to $0.014. And the end target price is expected to reach $1, representing an 8,233% rally from the current price.

In Phase 6, to date, 945 million tokens have been sold, as the Ozak AI allocated only 30% of its 10 billion token supply to presale funding. This creates the demand for early participants to invest large amounts in buying $OZ tokens. As they recognise today's investment of $500 would provide $41,166 as ROI if the token price reaches $1

Next 500X AI Altcoin

The Unique Strengths of Ozak AI

The AI-powered architecture of Ozak AI makes automation, intelligent analytics, and well-designed smart contracts also possible. It functions across several blockchain ecosystems because of its cross-chain functionality.

Through the use of IPFS and blockchain technology, its Decentralised Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) spreads data among network nodes. Recent audits conducted by Sherlock and Certik further guarantee security and transparency.

The platform's native $OZ token provides general functions like staking and governance, which also provide access to premium real-time data streams and special AI agents for cryptocurrency prediction. This complete paradigm helps in $OZ's consistent growth.

Visibility and Partnerships Boost Ozak AI Trust

Ozak AI has formed collaborative partnerships with Meganet, a network of more than 6.5 million nodes for quick data processing, and Phala Network, which improves cross-community cooperation, speeds up workflows, and supports safe, privacy-preserving AI applications in financial markets, to complement its robust token structure.

For every new project that comes to the crypto market, it is important to have visibility on well-known sites. The $OZ token is already listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, which brings trust in the project.

Conclusion

Ozak AI has a clear roadmap for steady and sustainable growth because of its streamlined presale, fixed token supply, and accelerating market capitalisation. Early whale participation indicates a high level of institutional interest and demonstrates optimism in the platform's long-term prospects.