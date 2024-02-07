Advertisement

In a momentous development for K.R. Mangalam University, the institution proudly welcomes the distinguished former Chief Justice of India, Hon’ble Justice U.U. Lalit, as the Eminent Jurist and Distinguished Professor at The School of Legal Studies. This prestigious addition comes as the university secures the 2nd position in Haryana according to the BW Legal World Law School Rankings 2022, showcasing its commitment to excellence in legal education.

Shaping the Future: Justice Lalit’s Role at K.R. Mangalam University

As an Eminent Jurist and Distinguished Professor, Justice U.U. Lalit brings extensive legal expertise, unwavering integrity, and dedication to justice. Prof. Mehraj Uddin Mir, Chair Professor at the Moti Lal Nehru Chair, K.R. Mangalam University, highlights the significant influence that the presence of Justice U.U. Lalit will have. It is expected that the esteemed Justice’s participation will be a tremendous source of inspiration for the students, offering them unmatched insights into the world of law.

Courses Offered at the School of Legal Studies:

The School of Legal Studies at KRMU offers a range of programs, including BBA LL.B. (Hons.), B.Com LL.B. (Hons.), B.A. LL.B. (Hons.), LL.B. (Hons.), LL.M., and Ph.D. in Law. This diverse array of courses contributes to the university's reputation as a center of excellence in legal education.

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, born on November 9th, 1957, in Solapur, Maharashtra, brings a rich legal legacy to his role as Chief Justice of India. His father, U.R. Lalit, a former Additional Judge at the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court and a senior advocate at the Supreme Court, undoubtedly influenced his path in law, Enrolling as an advocate in June 1983, Justice U.U. Lalit specialized in criminal law, practicing at the Bombay High Court 1983 to 1985. Following this, he honed his expertise working in the chambers of the Attorney General of India, Soli Sorabjee, from 1986 to 1992.

During his career as a lawyer, Justice Lalit handled significant cases, representing notable personalities. In 1994, he defended BJP leader Kalyan Singh in a contempt of court case related to the Babri Masjid demolition. Mr. Singh had previously submitted an affidavit assuring the Supreme Court that untoward incidents would be prevented at the disputed site.

Notably, he represented Salman Khan in the 1998 poaching case involving blackbucks, an endangered species. He also reportedly defended the BJP leader and former Gujarat Minister of State for Home, Amit Shah. He was charged with murder in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh and Tulsiram Prajapati fake encounter case.

Career as an Advocate in the Supreme Court

Designated as Senior Advocate at the Supreme Court in April 2004, Justice Lalit served as an amicus curiae in various important matters related to forests, vehicular pollution, and the pollution of the Yamuna River. In 2011, he was appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor in the 2G Spectrum scam case and served two terms on the Supreme Court’s Legal Services Committee (SCLSC).

Career as a Judge

Elevated directly from the Bar, Justice Lalit became a Supreme Court Judge on August 13th, 2014. His distinguished tenure includes serving as the Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) from May 14th, 2021.

During his tenure, Justice Lalit chose not to preside over several notable cases. On 12th November 2014, he abstained from overseeing the review plea of Yakub Memon, who was on death row. This decision stemmed from Justice Lalit’s prior involvement as an advocate, representing one of the parties in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case that led to Mr. Memon’s conviction.

On Sep 4, 2015, Justice Lalit recused himself from the 2008 Malegaon Blasts case. His earlier role as a lawyer defending some of the accused prompted this decision. Furthermore, on Jan 10, 2019, he opted out of the Ayodhya Title Dispute due to his previous representation of Mr. Kalayan Sing, an accused in the case.

On August 27th, 2022, Justice Lalit assumed the esteemed role of the 49th Chief Justice of India. Notably, he is only the second Chief Justice to be directly elevated to the Supreme Court from the Bar, following in the footsteps of former Chief Justice S.M. Sikri. U.U. Lalit's tenure as Chief Justice is anticipated to last 2.5 months, and his wealth of experience promises to shape the course of justice in India on honorary basis.

For more information, please visit the official website: https://bit.ly/4akmEvd