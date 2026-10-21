  From 9th-Grade Dropout to ₹2,000 Crore Brand: Amit Majithia Rebuilds Assam Flood-Affected Village

Entrepreneur Amit Majithia, founder of the Tashan Club Chain and Tashan Bolly Studio, has undertaken an ambitious humanitarian initiative in Assam through CBTF Foundation, the self-funded NGO he has been running since 2018.

Following the devastating Assam floods, Majithia and 20 of his friends collectively raised ₹1.66 crore to support affected families. Rather than providing only temporary relief, Majithia decided to adopt an entire flood-affected village and focus on long-term rehabilitation.

Under the initiative, 124 houses are being constructed within a targeted 90-day period for families in Projabasti village, Ward No. 5, Part 1, Bhihubor, Assam.

The project extends beyond building houses. Each family is being provided with essential household items including beds and mattresses, cooking stoves, ceiling fans, LED lights, dining tables and chairs, crockery, pressure cookers and water purifiers. Children will also receive bicycles, school bags and educational kits.

Advertisement

CBTF Foundation is additionally developing toilets, washrooms and drinking-water hand pumps, with the objective of rebuilding the basic infrastructure required by the entire community.

Majithia's journey is equally unconventional. A 9th-grade dropout who entered business at the age of 13, he went on to build businesses across digital media, entertainment, hospitality and technology.

Advertisement

Today, Majithia describes his business ecosystem as having an estimated valuation of around ₹2,000 crore. He is the founder of the Tashan Club Chain, while Tashan Bolly Studio represents his presence in music and entertainment. He is also behind CBTFmytube.com, a video-sharing platform developed for the digital content ecosystem.

Majithia has also built a major social-media presence and is followed by more than 31 million people on Instagram, giving him a substantial audience across the cricket and digital entertainment communities.

However, his Assam project represents a different side of his entrepreneurial journey.

Through CBTF Foundation, Majithia says his objective is not simply to donate money but to create sustainable change for families who have lost their homes and basic necessities.

From leaving school after the ninth grade to building businesses with a claimed ₹2,000 crore valuation, Majithia's journey has been defined by entrepreneurship. His latest mission in Assam now aims to use that success to help 124 families rebuild their homes—and their lives.

I’ve kept the strongest numbers—₹1.66 crore, 124 houses, 90 days, 31M+ followers and ₹2,000 crore valuation—prominent so it reads well as a media/PR article.