National, XX March 2024: Gatorade®, PepsiCo India’s iconic hydration brand, has introduced its ‘Turf Finder’ initiative aimed at promoting the love and will for playing sports, amidst the hustle and bustle of India's metropolitan areas, in partnership with Leo Burnett India. Gatorade® seeks to inspire young individuals to embrace physical activity as a key part of their daily lives.

Addressing the scarcity of recreational space in urban India, Gatorade®'s ‘Turf Finder’ initiative is committed to finding us places to play, wherever and whenever space permits in the city. Utilizing historical maps data, Gatorade® will pinpoint appropriate locations, including vacant parking lots or empty streets, and transform them into accessible playing areas for citizens across India’s metropolitan cities. The first Turf will be launched in Mumbai, with successive releases planned for other metropolitan cities, including Bengaluru .

To launch the initiative, Gatorade® has released a compelling film that depicts the chaotic and fast-paced lifestyle of city dwellers. Amidst the frenzy of bustling schedules and cramped quarters, the film delivers a powerful reminder, that all one needs is the will to play and we will find them the space. Gatorade® is leading the charge by showing us how these spaces can be used to embrace an active lifestyle. Speaking on the initiative, Ankit Agarwal, Associate Director, Energy & Hydration, PepsiCo India, said, “Gatorade has consistently championed the importance of fitness and an active lifestyle as integral components of well-being.

However, in today's fast-paced and chaotic society, finding both time and a suitable space for physical activity poses a significant challenge. We firmly believe that this initiative will make sport accessible to a lot more people, thereby cultivating a healthier lifestyle. By providing convenient and inviting spaces for play, we hope to inspire communities to embrace the intrinsic value of staying active amidst the demands of modern life.” Adding further Rajdeepak Das, CCO, Publicis Groupe – South Asia & Chairman, Leo Burnett - South Asia “This is a true HumanKind idea where we are using technology to find solutions for modern day problems.

Our cities are temporal in nature, they behave different by day and different by night. We have validated this spirit and used historic Google map data to find empty spaces at specific times which can be made into a turf. The most exciting part is that this campaign can be scaled across the country and not only promote an active lifestyle but also make a cultural impact in communities making sport an equalizer.” Gatorade®’s new initiative will be amplified through a 360-degree campaign across digital, outdoor, and social media. Gatorade® is available in 3 variants - Blue Bolt, Orange, and Lemon at 250 ml @Rs 20 and 500 ml @Rs 50 - both in traditional and modern stores and through leading e commerce sites/ apps. Consumers can visit Gatorade®’s exclusive website to find out more details and clues on the upcoming Turf drops – www.gatoturffinder.com About PepsiCo PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, etc.

PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people.

For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

