English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 12:06 IST

Get Skilled , Get Rich : Experience India's most trusted real money game!

Reliance Industries' revenue from operations advanced 3.5 per cent to Rs 2,27,970 crore from Rs 2,20,165 crore.

Umesh Birajdar
Unibit
Unibit | Image:Unibit
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Operating revenue (net of GST) growth continued to be driven by robust subscriber growth across mobility and homes, and the benefit of mix improvement in ARPU, the company said.Operating revenue (net of GST) growth continued to be driven by robust subscriber growth across mobility and homes, and the benefit of mix improvement in ARPU, the company said.Operating revenue (net of GST) growth continued to be driven by robust subscriber growth across mobility and homes, and the benefit of mix improvement in ARPU, the company said.

Get Skilled Rich Reliance

Advertisement

Operating revenue (net of GST) growth continued to be driven by robust subscriber growth across mobility and homes, and the benefit of mix improvement in ARPU, the company said.Operating revenue (net of GST) growth continued to be driven by robust subscriber growth across mobility and homes, and the benefit of mix improvement in ARPU, the company said.    

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 19:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. DocuSign lays off 400 employees in sales, marketing

    Business News8 minutes ago

  2. Breaking: Arvind Kejriwal Summoned by Delhi Court on February 17

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. Classic Beard Styles To Help You Look Groomed And Stylish

    Lifestyle10 minutes ago

  4. India underwent era when Maruti's stock value caused curiosity: Modi

    Business News11 minutes ago

  5. Suspicious Object Found in State Transport Bus in Nagpur

    India News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement