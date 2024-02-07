Goal-Based Investing: How to Allocate SIP Investments for Your Various Financial Goals | Image: Republic

You've got a list of dreams you want to turn into reality — owning a home, your child's education, a comfortable retirement.

How do you ensure your money is working as hard as you are to achieve these goals? This is where Goal-Based Investing, with Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), comes into play.

This approach not only helps in effective money management but also in achieving financial independence by systematically investing towards specific, time-bound goals. Mutual funds, including equity, debt, hybrid, and ELSS funds, cater to different risk profiles and investment horizons, making them suitable vehicles for goal-based SIPs​.

Let's explore how to allocate SIP investing to meet all your different future financial needs.

Start From the End and Work Your Way Backwards

Investing in SIPs, or Systematic Investment Plans, offers several compelling benefits.

SIPs enable investors to take advantage of market timing through rupee-cost averaging, purchasing more units when prices are low and fewer units when prices are high.

They are flexible, allowing investors to start with a modest amount and increase the investment as their income grows. Moreover, they provide the advantage of compounding, where the returns earned are used to generate additional returns.

Finalise the Amount You Need to Save

When finalising the amount you need to save for various financial goals, it's essential to start by listing all your future financial needs. Using online savings goal calculators can be a helpful way to manage your finances and set clear expectations.

For instance, to save for a goal of ₹30 lakh in 10 years, you will need to save a specific amount per month. This amount will vary based on your initial investment, the growth rate of your savings, and the number of years you plan to save.

Decide on How Much You Can Invest Every Month

Carefully look at your monthly household earnings from all sources and fixed + variable living costs to determine leftover ‘investable surplus’.

For example, if the total joint income is ₹1 lakh a month but expenses like housing, food, transportation, utilities, subscriptions, etc. add up to around ₹60,000, then ₹40,000 is available to allocate towards monthly systematic investing.

Use SIP Calculators to Find Returns Needed

By using a SIP calculator, you can effectively plan your investments. They help in understanding the impact of monthly contributions, investment duration, and expected returns on your final corpus. ​

For instance, if you invest ₹10,000 monthly for 10 years at an annual return of 12%, the future value of your investment would be approximately ₹23.04 lakh.

Shortlist SIPs Based on Performance, Ratings, and Costs

Armed with clear targets, required returns, and investible surplus, shortlist regular investment options across categories like large cap equity funds, balanced advantage funds, flexi cap funds, corporate bond funds, banking ETFs, etc.

Consider their historical returns over 10+ years, Morningstar/CRISIL star ratings, fund manager expertise, expense ratios, exit load fees, and minimum holding periods, as these factors collectively provide insight into their performance and investment strategy.

Some highly rated options to consider as of 2024 are:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG)

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG)

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG)

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG)

Source: forbes.com

Implementing a Goal-Oriented Investment Strategy

Suppose you've set aside ₹18,000 each month to invest. Start by prioritising your goals based on urgency and importance.

For instance, you might allocate ₹10,000 towards your home's down payment, as it's a long-term investment. Next, earmark ₹5,000 for your daughter's future MBA program abroad, and set aside ₹3,000 to save for a new family car.

Monitor your progress regularly, seek expert financial advice to adjust your strategy, and ensure your investments stay aligned with your evolving goals and market conditions.

What to Keep in Mind

When it comes to goal-based investing through SIPs, it's important not to 'set and forget'. Conducting consistent evaluations of set financial targets and allocated assets remains key.

Keep these points in mind:

Adjust your investments if your income changes.

Update your goals as your life circumstances change.

Regularly check if your investments are performing as expected.

Reevaluate your risk tolerance periodically.

You can also scale up SIPs to increase the investment amount as your career progresses as follows:

Year Career Stage Monthly SIP Investment 1 Entry-Level ₹5,000 2 Early Career ₹7,000 3 Career Growth ₹10,000 4 Established ₹15,000 5 Senior Level ₹20,000 6 Leadership Role ₹25,000

Final Thoughts

Goal-based investing is a powerful strategy to appreciate and grow your wealth over time. Start early and make sure you keep adjusting your monthly investments over the years.

