PM Modi To Address Buddhist Leaders On Buddha Purnima Via Video Conference

On the occasion of Buddha Purnima on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Virtual Vesak global celebration that is being organised by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), a global Buddhist umbrella organization. Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Sports Minister, Kiren Rijiju, will also be participating in the event.

The virtual prayer event will have the participation of all the supreme heads of the Buddhist Sanghas from around the world. PM Modi will be delivering the keynote address 8 am and will be broadcast on state-run media platforms.

Global Prayer Week for COVID warriors

In a statement, the Ministry of Culture said Buddha Purnima celebrations are being held through a Virtual Visak day owing to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe. It is also been dedicated as Global Prayer Week in honour of the victims and the frontline warriors of COVID-19.

Prayer ceremonies on the occasion will be streamed live from the Sacred Garden Lumbini, Nepal; Mahabodhi Temple, Bodhgaya, India; Mulagandha Kuti Vihara, Sarnath, India; Parinirvana Stupa, Kushinagar, India; Pirith Chanting from Ruwanwelisaya in the sacred and historic Anuradhapura stupa premises, Sri Lanka; Boudhanath, Swayambhu, Namo Stupa, Nepal apart from other popular Buddhist sites.

The program will be live-streamed on Facebook Live, YouTube from IBC social media handles as well as on Mandala mobile app.

