×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 23:30 IST

Gujarat based content creator Rutvi Brahmbhatt radiant collaboration with Simple Skincare

The creator's genuine and relatable approach resonates with her audience, making her a trusted source for skincare recommendations.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Gujarat based content creator Rutvi Brahmbhatt radiant collaboration with Simple Skincare
Gujarat based content creator Rutvi Brahmbhatt radiant collaboration with Simple Skincare | Image:Rutvi Brahmbhatt
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Who doesn't recognise Rutvi Brahmbhatt? Based in Gujarat, the content creator has caused waves all over the country. From posting fashion reels to doing brand promotions, she is leaving no stone unturned to make her mark. And with her recent association with Simple Skincare, she is assured of a huge win. Her videos and lookbook are an absolute delight! A pro in front of the lens, this young girl has a bright future ahead of her.

Known for her authenticity and dedication to promoting products that align with her values, Rutvi can be seen showcasing her use of Simple's skincare products in an engaging reel. The creator's genuine and relatable approach resonates with her audience, making her a trusted source for skincare recommendations.

Advertisement

Through visually captivating content, Rutvi shares her experience with the brand, highlighting the products' efficacy and how they contribute to her radiant skin. The collaboration unfolds as a glowing success story for both the creator and the brand.

Commenting on how brands are teaming up with influencers and content creators to reach their target audience, Rutvi says, "This is a really great way for brands to inspire and reach out to the young generation. Since everyone uses social media platforms, it's also necessary for brands to indulge in influencer marketing. After all, that's the future, isn't it? As a content creator, it was a great experience working with Simple!"

Advertisement

Apart from her engaging content, Rutvi's ability to engage with her audience has kept fans hooked and coming back for more. From household names like Dabur and Loreal Paris to esteemed jewelry brands such as Kisna Diamond & Gold Jewellery, Rutvi's impact extends across diverse industries. Her association with CaratLane, Idaho, Reliance Trends, SS Beauty by Shoppers Stop, Annus Creations, Simply Nam, and Goldmedal India further cements her position as a sought-after content creator in the digital marketing sphere.

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 23:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

NCP (SP) leader Rohini Khadse.

Khadse Daughter Will Stay

a minute ago
Ajay Devgn in Maidaan

Ajay Talks About SA Rahim

6 minutes ago
Grounded Helicopter Forces Rahul To Stay Overnight In MP

Grounded Helicopter Force

10 minutes ago
Amar Singh Chamkila

Chamkila BTS Photos

14 minutes ago
Madhuri Dixit Nene

Eid Outfits

15 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone

Celeb-inspired Denim Look

16 minutes ago
Watch EAM S Jaishankar's Biggest Pre-election Interview With Arnab Goswami At 8 PM And 10 PM Only on Nation Wants to Know

S Jaishankar

16 minutes ago
Murder Mubarak

Thrillers Based On Books

17 minutes ago
Rush Hour

Jackie Chan Turns 70

18 minutes ago
"Record actually shows that the DMK was very much party to the decision(s)" made on the Katchatheevu island, Jaishankar told Republic.

S Jaishankar With Arnab

18 minutes ago
Goa

Goa Heatwave

18 minutes ago
Pushpa Part 1

Allu Arjun Turns 42

19 minutes ago
Jaishankar told Republic that he “thought over” joining the saffron party "for weeks" before he actually did join the BJP.

Why Jaishankar Joined BJP

19 minutes ago
lettuce

Veggies To Eat In Summers

20 minutes ago
Byadagi Dry Red Chilli

Indian Chillies To Try

21 minutes ago
Indoor Excercise

Tips to Maintain Fitness

22 minutes ago
MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir share a lovely hug after CSK vs KKR

Dhoni and Gambhir's hug

25 minutes ago
Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz On Deepika-Kareena

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ex-Union Min Birender Singh Quits BJP, Set To Join Congress on Tuesday

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Pune Student Kidnapped, Strangulated by 3 Including Friend For Ransom

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Out With Family, Man's Body Cut into '17 Pieces' After Being Hit by Audi

    India News8 hours ago

  4. 'Khichdi Chor Sanjay Raut Stole Poor People's Food': Sanjay Nirupam

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Dinesh Karthik reveals his BIGGEST REGRET to R Ashwin

    Sports 9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo