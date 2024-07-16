sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 22:19 IST, July 16th 2024

Gujarat to Launch ‘Cooperation Among Cooperatives’ Initiative Across All Districts

Banaskantha & Panchmahal District Cooperative Banks' Deposits Jump Over 900 cr with more than 4 lk New Accounts under Cooperation Among Cooperatives Initiative

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Gujarat to Launch ‘Cooperation Among Cooperatives’ Initiative Across All Districts
Gujarat to Launch ‘Cooperation Among Cooperatives’ Initiative Across All Districts | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

22:19 IST, July 16th 2024