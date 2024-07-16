Published 22:19 IST, July 16th 2024
Gujarat to Launch ‘Cooperation Among Cooperatives’ Initiative Across All Districts
Banaskantha & Panchmahal District Cooperative Banks' Deposits Jump Over 900 cr with more than 4 lk New Accounts under Cooperation Among Cooperatives Initiative
Gujarat to Launch ‘Cooperation Among Cooperatives’ Initiative Across All Districts | Image: PTI
22:19 IST, July 16th 2024