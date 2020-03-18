Abid Surti, The One-man Army Solving Mumbai’s Water Woes

In recent times, every state and country across the world is suffering from scarcity of water. Even in India, 163 million people lack access to clean, drinking water. That is almost 11% of the population in the country. Metros like Mumbai also suffer as it is not able to bridge the gap between the supply and demand of water resources. Abid Surti, an octogenarian, has a unique counter to the city’s water problems.

Every leaking tap wastes around 1000 liters of water on a monthly basis. At a time, when every individual is busy with their work, most of us neglect the leaking faucets in our homes. Abid Surti has taken up the initiative to fix the leaking faucets in every household located in Mira Road. Every weekend, a small group consisting of himself, a plumber and a female volunteer, go on rounds to check for leaking faucets in the area and fix them for free.

Abid Surti recollects that one of his friends had a leaking faucet, and despite numerous reminders, had not fixed. He, then took the responsibility of fixing it himself. That’s where the journey of Drop-Dead Foundation began in 2007. In the 13 years, the volunteers of the Drop-Dead Foundation have fixed more than 5000 leaking faucets and have managed to save an average of 2 crore liters of water.

Abid Surti and his volunteers have set an example of how every small step becomes significant for a cause like water conservation.