Har Ek Boond | Amla Ruia, Water Hero Who Engaged Every Individual In Water Conservation

The United Nations General Assembly recognized the access to clean water and sanitation as a basic human right, also acknowledging that clean, drinking water and sanitation are essential to the realization of all human rights. Yet today, India is facing a major water crisis. The cause for this is majorly the lack of proper rainfall for two consecutive years. In 2019, 330 million people in India, which accounts to almost a quarter of the country’s population, were severely water-stressed. With the country already facing a rather serious water crisis, the situation worsened as despite floods in numerous states of the India, the rainfall remained insufficient to meet the population of the country.

India has the 2nd largest population in the world and is stipulated to overthrow China, as the most populated county in the world. Even with government policies and corporate initiatives helping in the improvement of water availability and water quality in the last two decades, India still has a long battle ahead of its way. To inspire more and more people of the country to save water, USHA brings to light the motivational stories of water heroes who have been working tirelessly towards water conservation.

“The meaning behind sharing the stories of Water Heroes is not to share the large plans, that is being taken care of by the government. We want to talk about what you can do personally, your own personal habits that can help in water conservation. This is good for your body, good for your soul and good for water conservation. A part of sharing the stories about the water heroes is to raise our voice about certain policies for water conservation and water pollution.” - Krishna Sriram, Executive Chairman, USHA.

Water Hero – Amla Ruia

Fondly known as the Water Mother of the country, Amla Ruia is a Mumbai-based water activist, who has been involved in many projects to improve the water crisis conditions in the states of Maharashtra and Rajasthan. She has been reintroducing the traditional methods of rainwater harvesting in the most secluded and water stressed areas of Rajasthan. Aakar Charitable Trust founded by Amla Ruia herself has built hundreds of check dams in almost 115 villages across the state. These check dams have impacted more than 300 villages in Rajasthan. With initial plans of pushing forward integrated development in the state, she ultimately prioritized the need for a proper water source in the state, as water is the most basic need for one’s sustenance. Today, many villages in Rajasthan are water sufficient. Alma Ruia ensures that every individual in the villages are aware and engaged in water conservation.

Here’s what you can do to make every drop of water count:

Here's what you can do to make every drop of water count:

