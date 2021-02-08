Anand Malligavad Plans On Restoring 45 Lakes To Reverse Bengaluru’s Water Scenario

The water crisis in Bengaluru has been increasing at an alarming rate. Almost 35% of the city's population are dependent on borewells for their daily water needs. Experts attribute the current water crisis to the loss of lakes & destruction of reservoirs in the city. According to a NITI Aayog report, Bengaluru was one of the cities said to run out of groundwater levels by 2020. The constant efforts of environmentalists & water conservationists have helped reverse the water crisis to some extent, though there's still a long way to go.

Anand Malligavad, a water conservationist, is known for his attempts to revive & rejuvenate lakes & other water reservoirs in Bengaluru. The Kyalasanahalli Lake near Anekal is a 36-acre large water body that locals once treated as a dump yard. With limited finances, he managed to breathe life back into this lake in 45 days. Anand has devised a time & cost-effective design to restore lakes & plans to revive 45 lakes by the year 2025.

"We have identified lakes & rejuvenating them streamwise. There are 11 streams & 45 lakes that all flow into the Agara lake if I rejuvenate these lakes streamwise but the year 2025, i.e. 45 lakes at least one-fourth of Bengaluru's water crisis can be reduced. Rejuvenating lakes provide us with surface water as well as it develops aquatic life." says Anand Malligavad, Lake Conservationist.

