Assam Says, “Water Water Everywhere, Not A Drop To Drink”

Rapid growth in population and urbanization are majorly affecting the water bodies in many parts of India and causing states like Assam which have an abundance of rivers and lakes to suffer from a severe water crisis and lack of drinking water. Freshwater is one of the most valuable resources on earth as it is the only source for the drinking water. The freshwater is distributed into the groundwater and surface water in bodies like lakes, rivers and many more. But climate change has caused rivers to dry up in many areas. The decrease in the surface water table has led to the increase in dependency over the groundwater table. In India, the shift in reliance on the groundwater table is almost 61% in many major cities of the country.

ALSO READ: How Is Climate Change Leading To Freshwater Depletion?

ALSO WATCH: Indian Water Bodies In Danger Due To Depletion And Pollution

Assam is a state situated on the banks of the ‘mighty’ Brahmaputra. The trans-boundary river runs across China, India and Bangladesh. The river also has 11 tributaries running across the state. The second largest river in the North- Eastern state is Barak, which also has over 5 tributaries. The population of Assam’s capital city, Guwahati is majorly dependent on these rivers as its major source of drinking water. Assam also receives more than 1500 mm of rainfall every year regardless of a preset monsoon season. However, the state has been facing a situation of severe water scarcity for a long period of time. A major cause for this is the water quality of these rivers. The Brahmaputra has high levels of arsenic present in the water, which makes it unfit for drinking. The other cause is the mismanagement of both surface and ground water tables. There are also very few rainwater harvesting systems making the abundant rainfall in the state, a waste. Proper management and conservation can help the state’s population to be water-sufficient for almost a year.

ALSO WATCH: Har Ek Boond: Indian Water Scarcity Is Combatable

Despite the Government’s inefficiency in dealing with the water scarcity, there are many steps that can be taken by the population as well. It starts with fundamental water management and conservation in their homes.

Here's what you can do to make every drop of water count: Take the Har Ek Boond pledge by logging on to www.republicworld.com or give a missed call on 1800 120 887788.