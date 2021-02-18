Boson White Water Converts STP-treated Water To Clean, Potable Water

India is on the brink of a severe water crisis, with several water reserves running dry. Experts suggest that the situation is likely to worsen in the next few decades, as our country's population increases to 1.6 billion by 2050. While NGOs, water conservationists & water warriors are striving to revive lost water bodies, we need to ensure zero-water wastage & practice water re-cycling at a micro-level.

With a desire to improve the water situation, Vikas Brahmavar moved back to India from the UK in 2008. He founded Boson White Water in 2011 to increase the availability of water & promote sustainable water management. Boson White Water uses STP treated water & converts it into high potable quality water utilized for industrial & domestic use. Through Boson White Water, Vikas has made it possible for residents in Bengaluru to have access to clean drinkable water.

"The government has done a good thing by making STP mandatory. As citizens, we are supposed to recycle & reuse all water for flushing & gardening in commercial centres & apartments. At Boson White Water, we took this STP-treated water, understood the contaminants present in it & decided to set up a system specifically for it. Last year we set a target of saving 500 crore litres of water. Currently, we've saved 24 crores litres of water by the end of this month. By December 2021, we are looking at saving 50 crore litres of water," says Vikas Brahmavar, Founder of Boson White Water.

Life without water is incomprehensible, and hence we need to laud the efforts undertaken by water heroes like Vikas to avert India's water scarcity. As citizens, we need to conserve & protect our water bodies to prevent the impending water crisis. Take the 'Har Ek Boond' pledge today by logging on to www.republicworld.com or give a missed call to 1800120887788. Let's save water as every drop counts!