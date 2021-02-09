Chinnamayee's 'GeWinn Wachstum' Provides Potable Water For Underprivileged People

Water scarcity is a critical issue in India. According to a 2018 NITI Aayog report, 21 cities were said to run out of ground water by 2020. In June 2019, the Central Water Commission recorded that two-thirds of India's water reservoirs were running below normal levels. In Karnataka, the drinking water crisis is critical with reserves drying out and people crippled by water shortage and unsafe drinking water. Aware of this situation, Chinnamayee Praveen, a Chennai resident, started an initiative to provide clean drinking water to underprivileged people called GeWinn Wachstum.

Under GeWinn Wachstum, more than 900 water kiosks have been installed in over 14 districts in Karnataka. These kiosks provide clean, potable water for a subsidised price of Rs. 5 per 25 litres. Chinnamayee uses a 7-stage filtration process with UV filtration to ensure high drinkable quality water. The machines used at the water kiosks are manufactured at a Pune plant, but Chinnamayee imports the filtration membrane from Germany. Through her initiative, Chinnamayee has given the underprivileged access to potable water and created numerous employment opportunities to women, physically challenged individuals, uneducated youth, etc.

"We are shouldering the health of society to build women empowerment. All our installed purification units have a 7-stage filtration system with the added future of UV filtration. We have converted many litter dumping areas into resourceful areas with access to drinkable water through this initiative." says, Chinnamayee Praveen, Founder, GeWinn Wachstum.

