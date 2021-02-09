Dilasa’s Watershed Development Program Promotes Water Conservation In Rural Maharashtra

Soil plays an important role in improving water quality & increasing groundwater levels. Destruction of wetlands & deforestation is the primary cause of soil degradation and loss of groundwater levels. NGOs, environmentalists and water conservationists have been working tirelessly to enhance the quality of soil & thereby increase groundwater levels.

Set up in the early 90s, Dilasa is an NGO working towards the rural community's upliftment in Maharashtra & has approximately 60,000 beneficiaries from over 800 villages. The NGO has provided relief to marginalized farmers, women & underprivileged children. As an NGO, Dilasa is focused on water conservation. Its Watershed Development program that spreads over 6,00,000 ha.

Through its watershed program, the organization aims to enhance agroforestry, re-carbonize the land space, and rejuvenate tributaries & rivers at the micro-level. Dilasa has become a pioneer in resolving the water crisis in the state to the extent possible. The NGO has successfully introduced & implemented the watershed development projects in Jalkotwadi, Aliyabad, and Manmodi in the Tuljapur block of Osmanabad district in Maharashtra.

"Water, forests and climate are three crucial resources needed for agriculture. Unless we focus on sustainable management & conservation of natural resources, we cannot bring about change. Addressing this issue, Dilasa focused primarily on water management & water conservation." says Mansur Khorasi, Programme Director, Dilasa.

With the current water crisis rising in India, Dilasa is doing its bit to conserve water and reverse the country's water crisis. You can do your bit by taking the Har Ek Boond pledge. Log on to www.republicworld.com or give a missed call to 1800-120-887788. Let's save as every drop counts!