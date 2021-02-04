Dr. Priyanand Agale’s Unique Water Conservation Model Is Transforming Indian Villages

Over the last decade, water scarcity has been a growing concern in India. In Rajasthan, thousands lack access to potable drinking water as tap run dry due to various factors like drought, inadequate groundwater level, etc. Environmentalists & Water Conservationists have been continually working to revive the depleting water levels in the state.

Dr. Priyanand Agale, the founder of Eco Needs Foundation, is known for transforming the village of Dhanora into India's first smart village. Dr. Agale adopted the percolation tank link system to conserve water in Dhanora. According to this system, canals 3kms long linked eight percolation tanks. Through this water conservation project, Dr. Priyanand Agale & his team at Eco Needs Foundation has solved the water scarcity issue in Dhanora. Dr. Agale has also installed a sewage treatment tank; the water from this tank is used for various irrigation purposes.

" The water conservation model adopted in smart village Dhanora provides irrigation facility to the fields. It is a unique model that uses zero - concrete. As a result, the cost to implement this model is comparatively reduced & the overall level of water conservation is higher," says Dr. Priyanand Agale, Founder & President of Eco Needs Foundation.

As India edges closer to a zero-water day, Dr. Agale is doing his bit to reverse the country's current water scenario. Take the Har Ek Boond pledge by logging on to www.republicworld.com or give a missed call to 1800-120-887788. Let's save water as every drop counts!