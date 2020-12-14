Drishti Kharbanda Hosts Another Tree Plantation Drive To Solve Water Scarcity

Water is one of the most indispensable elements that make life on earth possible. In India, the rapidly growing population & urbanization have strained the availability of natural resources. According to research, it is estimated that by 2025, India will face a severe water crisis. It is therefore imperative that we conserve water to avoid doomsday. Planting trees is one of the most economical and efficient ways as it helps replenish lost groundwater resources as well as restore the water-cycle balance.

Sarvani is an all women-run organization in Chandigarh started by founder & entrepreneur Drishti Kharbanda. The organization focuses on women empowerment and aims to provide a platform easily accessible to all and create a medium between men and women who can inspire each other with their unique yet similar stories. Along with her team at Sarvani, Drishti has started the 'Trees for Tomorrow' campaign that focuses on restoring the ecological balance lost due to extensive deforestation and destruction of natural resources by planting trees. The 'Trees for Tomorrow' campaign has received overwhelming support from people across the country. In response to this, Drishti recently hosted another tree plantation drive in Chandigarh during the post lockdown phase. She emphasizes the need to plant trees and urges all fellow citizens to join their next tree plantation drive and plant trees for a better and sustainable water future.

"After receiving an overwhelming response for 'Trees for Tomorrow', we at Sarvani decided to have another tree plantation drive post lockdown, here in Chandigarh. Our country is running out of water, and when it comes to water, trees are our greatest allies to combat this water crisis. Planting trees is one of the most affordable and effective ways to ensure that we have a continuous freshwater supply for generations to come," says Drishti Kharbanda, Founder of Sarvani

