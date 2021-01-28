Environmentalist Ramveer Tanwar Urges Citizens To Revive Lost Water Bodies

Water crisis is an ongoing issue in India that affects millions of Indians. Most water bodies in the country have dried out, due to which citizens have started using them as dumping grounds. According to a June report by NITI Aayog, India is currently facing a severe water crisis with about 600 million people suffering from water shortage and approximately 200,000 people dying due to lack of access to clean drinking water each year. The report predicts that this situation will only worsen in the coming years, depriving half the population's access to clean drinking water.

Ramveer Tanwar is an environmentalist and water conservationist, working toward reviving lakes and ponds in UP & Delhi NCR. He also started 'Jal Chaupals,' an initiative to spread awareness among citizens from rural areas about India's growing water crisis. Ramveer and his team have managed to revive more than 12 water bodies in UP and the surrounding area with constant dedication and motivation. He urges citizens to restore local water bodies to help resolve the growing water crisis in the country.

"Every year during the monsoon season, Delhi NCR receives 800 mm of rainfall, which often causes floods and waterlogging issues in the region. The rainfall’s primary purpose is to help the farmer in irrigation & recharge the groundwater levels through water bodies, like ponds, lakes, rivers, etc. There are several water bodies in Delhi, NCR. However, these have either been encroached by the residents or converted into dumping grounds. These water bodies need to be rejuvenated to recharge groundwater levels and be used for rainwater harvesting," says Ramveer Tanwar.

As India approaches a zero-water day, it is our responsibility to revive our lost water bodies. Join the Har Ek Boond campaign and take the pledge to conserve water by logging on to www.republicworld.com or give a missed call to 1800-120-887788. Become a water warrior today!