Har Ek Boond Celebrates The Role Of Women In Water Management.

The role of women and water is interlinked, especially in indigenous societies. In many parts of our country, women play a vital part in fetching water for various household needs. In this episode of 'Har Ek Boond', NGO workers share their experience in bridging the gap between women and water in both rural & tribal areas like Podapathar, Odisha, and parts of Tamil Nadu, and their effort towards empowering women from these regions to come forward and raise their issues to local governing bodies.

Atma Shakti is an NGO that works alongside the government in the rural & tribal areas of Odisha. They work towards women and tribal empowerment with the government and ensure that the people get the benefits of government initiatives undertaken for the upliftment and development of the tribal & rural population in Odisha. Podapathar, which is known for its coal reserves and mining activity, also consists of a large number of tribals. The area has a scarce supply of water, and people from here, especially women, often have to travel long distances to fetch water for their daily household activities. Thanks to organizations like Atma Shakti, they now have hand pumps that provide them with clean drinkable water. The organization has given women in this area a voice to raise their concerns to the governing bodies. They have also been working towards the welfare and development of children by restarting government schools, educating citizens on sanitation, and much more.

" At Atma Shakti, we believe in bridging the gap between the government and the socially backward citizens within the country." Ruch Kashyap, Executive Trustee of Atma Shakti Trust.

Kamla Foundation is another organization working towards rural development in various pockets of Tamil Nadu, which is founded by UK based couple Bhupendra & Hersha Mistry. Kamla Foundation is involved in making water available in the poorest segments of the state. They believe that women play a huge role in water management as not only do they fetch the majority of water for household use but also make decisions on how this water should be utilized. However, they have rarely been involved in the planning and management of the local water and sanitation systems. Thanks to the efforts undertaken by Kamla Foundation, women from these areas can now raise their concerns to government bodies about the various issues faced by them.

" We wanted to make a small difference with our charity and give back to society. For us, it's a win-win situation by honouring the memory of our mother Kamlaben and at the same time helping those who are less fortunate than ourselves and this gives us a sense of purpose & fulfilment which is enough reward for us." Hersha Mistry, Trustee, Kamla Foundation.

