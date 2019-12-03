Har Ek Boond: Indian Water Scarcity Is Combatable

Water Scarcity – Assam

India, for the past few decades, has been facing an acute water crisis owing to the urban development and shift towards developed cities. Assam, one of the north-eastern states, is under major stress of groundwater depletion. The major water body in the state is the Brahmaputra river, which is also one of the longest rivers in the country. The cause for the crisis is the massive growth of population and extraction of groundwater beyond the permissible limit. According to the people in Assam, despite having an abundance of water bodies and rainfall above 1700 mm, mismanagement leads to the lack of drinking water for thousands in the State's capital city. The other cause for the crisis can be the quality of water as there are high amounts of hazardous chemicals present in the water, one of them being arsenic. Medical experts state that arsenic can cause diarrhoea and can also lead to death. Guwahati has become an education and employment hub for the people of Assam, who shift to the urban city in large numbers. This shift not only affects the water table of the city but also leads to the depletion of groundwater in nearby places.

“There is a lot of scope for rainwater harvesting in Assam and other north-eastern states, if places like Ahmedabad and Mumbai can adopt rainwater harvesting, why can’t we? Since, we have no issues with rainfall.” Manjit Mahanta, Senior Journalist and Social Activist

How can Indians deal with the looming water crisis?

Almost 1 billion Indians are dealing with water scarcity and 600 million among them are facing high to extreme water crisis, and these numbers are expected to rise further. India’s water scarcity keeps worsening due to the growing demand of water resources. Indians need to realise the importance of water conservation and water management. The government has taken the necessary step to make Indians aware of the condition we are facing with the creation of the Jal Shakti Ministry. The Jal Shakti Ministry is not only engaged in educating the public about the need for water management and conservation but is also encouraging millions to take a step towards saving water and in turn, saving the future.

Today, the Indian water crisis remains a combatable issue which can be dealt with civic engagement. Article 51A of the Indian constitution asks the citizens to protect and improve the natural environment including forests, lakes, rivers and wildlife, and to have compassion for living creatures. One can only imagine how much of a difference just being mindful about the usage of water can make. Rainwater harvesting needs to be made a mandatory prospect. Small changes in one’s habits can go a long way in saving the world for the future generation. Recent trends do suggest that the participatory idea is infiltrating the environmental sphere. The increase in citizen participation in environmental policy making and implementation offers a ray of hope.

