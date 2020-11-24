'Har Ek Boond' Salutes The Efforts Of Every Individual And Organization To Conserve Water

India is the second-most populated country in the world, with more than 1 billion inhabitants. In India, water scarcity affects approximately 1 million people every year as the country has access to only 4% of the world's water resources. In addition to inadequate freshwater availability, water scarcity in India also results from the drying up of rivers and reservoirs during summer. The crisis has significantly worsened in recent years due to climate change, resulting in delayed monsoons, consequently emptying water reserves in several regions. Some of the other factors associated with India's water shortage are lack of proper infrastructure and unchecked water pollution.

Industries along the river belt often pollute the water with chemicals and other toxic industrial effluents. Several large corporations have started adopting advanced techniques to treat effluents and chemicals' toxicity. Treating domestic sewage and using it for irrigation can prevent water pollution, reduce the demand for freshwater in the irrigation sector, and become a vital source for irrigation.

Gaging the country's current water crisis, Republic Media Network joined hands with Aquaguard & Usha International through our campaign 'Har Ek Boond.' The campaign captured the stories and sentiments of more than 200 water conservationists, activists, and water heroes from across the country. The campaign highlights the tremendous efforts undertaken by various NGOs, communities, and the government to reduce water scarcity. It has proved to be a medium to spread awareness among the people to step forward and start conserving water to avoid a zero-water day.

"I'm extremely proud to be a part of the Har Ek Boond campaign. These campaigns motivate the crusaders working on the ground-level but are a medium to spread awareness about water scarcity. They help us build our network, connect to like-minded people, and take our campaigns to a whole new level." says Malhar Kalambe, Founder of Beach Please.

Thanks to every water conservationist & water hero's effort, water conservation in India is gaining pace. The government has also introduced various schemes and programs, including the 'Jal Shakti' Ministry's set up to address the problem of water scarcity. Under the leadership of Hon'ble Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the Jal Shakti Ministry has turned the 'Jal Andolan' into a people's movement, involving local citizens to take a stand and revive water bodies like lakes, rivers, streams, etc. The Ganga rejuvenation and Yamuna clean-up are some of the government projects undertaken by the Jal Shakti Ministry. The government has also emphasized adopting rainwater harvesting methods and more efficient irrigation techniques to solve the growing water crisis.

Water is the most essential & crucial element needed for life to flourish. Through the 'Har Ek Boond' campaign, we salute every individual's immense efforts to conserve and protect our water bodies to avoid a zero-water day. Let's all continue to protect & preserve this precious resource that we receive from nature's bounty. Let's save water as every drop counts.