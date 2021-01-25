Malhar Kalambe’s ‘Beach Please’ Resumes Clean-up Drive

Malhar Kalambe and his team have resumed their weekly clean-up drive at Dadar Beach. Malhar Kalambe is known for his organization 'Beach Please' - an initiative undertaken to clean the beaches in Mumbai. Started in 2017, 'Beach Please' has received increasing support from every Mumbaikar. Malhar's constant effort earned him the Volunteer Award and recognition from the UN in 2018. The lack of volunteers & washed up COVID- 19 wastes are currently major challenges for Malhar to conquer.

"We have finally resumed the weekly clean-ups at Dadar Beach. Since the volunteers are worried about their safety & health, getting enough volunteers for the clean-up drives has been a challenge. The monsoons have got enough trash on the beach, including single-use plastic, discarded face masks, etc. Most of these face masks are made up of polypropylene that threatens marine life and humans. This can further lead to the spread of COVID-19," says Kalambe.

