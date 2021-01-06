Meet Anand Malligavad, The Man Responsible For Rejuvenating Bengaluru's Lakes

Bengaluru was a city known for its lakes and reservoirs. Over the years, rapid urbanization has transformed Bengaluru from a city of lakes to a city of concrete, this has led to a severe water crisis in the city. Millions often rely on private tankers to deliver water to their home. Others resort to digging unauthorized wells to meet their daily water needs. According to a 2017 NITI Aayog report, Bengaluru was one of the 11 cities globally to run out of groundwater levels by 2020. But thanks to the constant efforts of water heroes and water conservationists, the water situation has improved.

Anand Malligavad is a lake conservationist and water hero in the city of Bengaluru. He left his job at Sansera Engineering Ltd. to become a full-time lake conservationist. Through constant efforts, Anand has revived about five lakes in Bengaluru and plans to rejuvenate about 45 more lakes by 2025 to ease the growing water crisis in the city.

"Bengaluru receives rainfall of 1,300 mm to 1,400 mm every year, but we are wasting that water by letting it flow into the drainage. We need to store this rainwater and reuse it as well as practice rainwater harvesting. Moreover, we need to rejuvenate the existing lakes and reservoirs in Bengaluru city," said Anand Malligavad.

Like Anand, let's all be mindful and do our part to conserve water. Join the Har Ek Boond campaign and pledge to conserve water by logging on to www.republicworld.com or give a missed call to 1800-120 887788. Let's save water as every drop counts.