NGO Parmarth Is Accentuating The Crucial Role Of Women In Water Management Projects

Women play an indispensable role in water management in most societies as they travel long distances to fetch water for daily chores. Due to the increasing water scarcity, women in most rural & tribal areas travel thousands of kilometres to get water for their daily activities. NGOs, Environmentalists & Water conservationists working towards reversing the ongoing water crisis have started involving women in water management activities.

Parmarth Samaj Sevi Sansthan is an NGO working for the weaker & deprived sections of society in Bundelkhand & other parts of Uttar Pradesh & Madhya Pradesh. The NGO has been working to bring qualitative improvement & changes in the lives of the vulnerable & has engaged with diversified community groups and stakeholders such as women & adolescents, youth, social activists, etc. Parmarth directly reaches 476 villages of 18 blocks in 9 districts of the Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh & Madhya Pradesh. The NGO is engaged with 364 CBOs consisting of approximately 7310 community members. Parmarth plays a vital role in involving women in the planning & execution of various water conservation projects undertaken in these regions.

" In villages, it is essential that women have access to water around their homes. Women should always be a part of the decision making & planning process of water management. Organizations need to involve women so that they can fulfil their responsibilities with ease." says Sanjay Singh, Founder of Parmarth Samaj Sevi Sansthan.

