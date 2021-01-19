Piyul Mukherjee Speaks About Steps Mumbaikars Can Take To Avoid Floods Within The City

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, is home to more than 12 million people. Rapid urbanization & infrastructure development has led to the destruction of thousands of acres of green mangroves that act as a natural buffer against coastal erosion and flooding. According to some studies, Mumbai lost nearly 40% of its mangroves, i.e., about 9,000 acres of mangroves in recent decades. Destruction of mangroves has been one of the leading causes of flooding since the land reclaimed from mangrove has obstructed the rainwater from flowing out into the sea. The destruction of mangroves in the city has also reduced the mangroves' capacity to absorb excess floodwater.

Another cause for floods in the city is the pollution of the Mithi River. The Mithi River plays a crucial role in protecting the city from floods by providing a pathway for excess water to flow into the sea. Over the years, the river has been ravaged by industrial pollutants, domestic waste & the negligence of civic authorities. The 2005 floods were an aftermath of the excessive pollution that clogged the drainage system causing severe floods & water logging in various parts of the city. Since then, several NGOs and government-aided organizations have been working extensively towards reviving & rejuvenating this essential water body.

Piyul Mukherjee is a resident of Mumbai and Founder of Taraltec Solutions, a company working to provide safe water to the under-privileged in under-served areas. She's actively involved in creating technology that eliminates water-borne diseases caused by the sheer pressure of high population and improper sanitation. Piyul believes that conserving mangroves and reviving the Mithi River are the only ways to avoid catastrophe.

"The only hope is if all of us - the citizens & the people that form the administration come together and believe in a concerted effort which will prevent such extreme events in the future and not just seek cure once floods have taken place in the name of disaster relief. It is a city dreams; let's not make it a city of nightmares," said Piyul Mukherjee, Founder of Taraltech Solutions.

