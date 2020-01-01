Public Participation - The Way To Go For A Water-sufficient Future

The importance of water is not just social or economic. 60-75% of our body weight is water and loss of mere 4% of the total body water can lead to dehydration, which gives way to a plethora of health issues. Loss of more than 15% of the body water can be fatal to a human being. However, water is losing its significance when it comes to conservation and management. It is a resource that is taken for granted as people don’t realize how terrible the lack of water can be for a human being. Most people neglect their daily need of water until they are majorly dehydrated. Inadequate intake of water can also be hazardous as one is affected with a chronic disorder.

Water plays many roles in a society. Water helps in maintaining one’s health. It is also crucial for growing food and managing the environment. Scarcity of water hampers daily functioning of lives. Lack of water leads to absolutely no growth or negative social growth. Due to the improper distribution of water in several parts of India, people in these regions, more specifically women spend a large amount of time in gathering water. The amount of water required in a day, cost women, multiple trips to the local source of water in the rural parts of India.

In the Indian subcontinent, water has immense religious significance as well, as it is considered to be a symbol of purification and rejuvenation for the soul. Although the people in this country are well aware of the importance of water and riverine culture, and also worship rivers, they are yet to realize the effects of deforestation and many other human activities on the rivers. According to experts, the riverine ecosystem is almost dead as the water in these rivers are contaminated with highly toxic substances.

The steady growth in the urbanization and industrialization has led to a major gap in the supply and demand of water in many cities of India and creating a strain on the water bodies. In dire times like these, experts are trying to focus more on the water management systems that have been in practice since the ancient times. Many check dams in the country are as old as the royal culture in India. Eris, a mechanism similar to a reservoir, was very common in parts of Tamil Nadu. These Eris, helped in controlling flood water, recharge groundwater, curtail soil erosion and store rainwater for cultivation. Jhalaras in Rajasthan also helped in the absorption of water for later use. There are many more water management systems of mechanism found in different parts of India.

Water management and water conservation become more important as India moves towards a more life-threatening water crisis. Public participation is also very crucial. You can also contribute in making every drop count:

