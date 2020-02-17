Rainwater Harvesting – The ‘Old Is Gold’ Formula For Water Management

Rainwater harvesting (RWH) is one of the cost-efficient and environment friendly processes of water conservation. It becomes all the more important for countries like India because the south-Asian subcontinent receives more rainfall than many other countries in the world. However, Indians have been neglecting this resource for quite a long time. Capturing rainwater helps in recharging aquifers, reduce urban flooding and most importantly help in overcoming the scarcity of water in several parts of the country.

According to experts, it is necessary to ensure that traditional methods are adopted to promote water management. There are methods like reviving dug wells, which is an alternative to borewells. Even in terms of cost, building a rainwater harvesting system during the construction stage is inexpensive. There are many people in India, who want to actively participate in conservation of water but are unaware of methods like RWH. In times like these, water heroes like Dr. Shekhar Raghavan play a major role in educating and inspiring people to take steps towards water management.

ALSO READ: Clean Drinking Water And Proper Sanitation Are Basic Human Rights

ALSO READ: Har Ek Boond | Countermeasures For Water Crisis Around The World

Dr. Shekhar Raghavan – Chennai's Rain Man

According to rain man, Shekhar Raghavan, Chennai has a very fortunate situation when it comes to the source of freshwater. Despite it being a coastal state, the sandy beaches in Tamil Nadu serve as a direct recharger of fresh and clean groundwater, as the rainwater is percolated in the sand. This groundwater can be accessed through bore wells or open wells.

Dr. Raghavan visited schools in 1995 to educate more and more people about the importance of rainwater harvesting. He is also engaged in designing models that help in maximum conservation of water. The success of these systems led to the popularity of Dr. Raghavan as he was invited in more and more residential areas for RWH workshops.

ALSO WATCH: Amla Ruia, The Woman Who Is Battling Against Water Crisis In Efficient Ways

ALSO WATCH: Har Ek Boond | Citizens Stepping Up To Reclaim Water Bodies In India

The severe water crisis that hit Chennai last year had created numerous problems for the people living in the city. The groundwater levels had also hit a low. However, at a desperate time like these, people turned to measures like RWH. The citizens wanted to be more aware about the system so that they can ensure the crisis is averted for the next few years. The government of Chennai had made RWH compulsory for every household in 2001. Water had become a political promise; however, it is with efforts of people like Dr. Raghavan that the implementation of RWH reached more households.

ALSO WATCH: 163 Million Indians Have No Access To Drinking Water. What’s The Cause?

You can also contribute towards creating and making every drop of water count. Take the Har Ek Boond pledge by logging on to www.republicworld.com. Or you can give a missed call on 1800120887788