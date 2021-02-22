Ramakant Tyagi Is Reviving Lost Water Bodies To Help Solve India’s Water Crisis

With a population count of 1.3 billion, India is endangered by the global water crisis as much as most nations. Extensive urbanization & a rising population are causes of water resources depleting throughout the country. Due to this, millions lack access to potable drinking water. Reports by NITI Aayog suggest that India is headed towards a zero-water day where taps run dry throughout the country. NGOs, environmentalists & water conservationists have been actively working at the grassroots to avert India's impending water crisis.

Raman Kant Tyagi, a water conservationist & founder of Neer Foundation in Meerut, has been tirelessly working to revive water bodies in Uttar Pradesh and surrounding areas. To ease the country's water crisis, he has organized over 300 mass awareness programs to educate people on water conservation in schools, villages & towns in Uttar Pradesh. He has cleaned & restored about 400 ponds & water reservoirs across India.

"If we revive natural groundwater recharging models like lakes & ponds within the country, we've solved half the issue. Secondly, how can one get access to potable water? For, e.g., If there is a water crisis in Delhi, we need to search for an alternative solution to the situation with Delhi. Lastly is mass awareness among the people." says Raman Kant Tyagi, Water Conservationist & Founder of Neer Foundation.

Experts believe that India has less than a decade before water becomes a more acute problem. As citizens, we need to work collectively to avoid a zero-water day. Take the Har Ek Boond pledge and be a water crusader by logging on to www.republicworld.com or give a missed call to 1800-120-887788. Let's save water & make every drop count!