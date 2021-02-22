RR Sivaraam Is Implementing Innovative Solutions To Solve Chennai's On-going Water Crisis

Climate change has caused rising sea levels with increased flooding in some cities and drought & water scarcity in others. But for the residents of Chennai, it's both. Being India's sixth-largest city, Chennai receives an average of 1400 mm of rainfall every year. Despite the abundant rain it receives, in 2019, it was the first major city in India to hit day zero, as four major water reserves in the city ran dry. The city officials had to truck in almost 10 million litres a day to hydrate the population. The government, NGOs & water conservationists have been collectively working to reverse the acute water scarcity in the city.

RR Sivaraam, a resident from Chennai & water solution expert, has been working on innumerable ways to solve the city's water crisis. 'The Eco- Bloc Rain Harvesting Infiltration System' is a well-defined rainwater harvesting structure that stores rainwater for future use. Through this, Sivaraam aims at providing a solution for the water crisis & eventually restore groundwater levels in Chennai. He has also set up water kiosks for the underprivileged sections of society under the Amma Kudineer Scheme.

" During the infamous floods in Chennai, people could see water everywhere but not even a drop to drink because it was all polluted. That's when we decided to build a RO plant inside a 20 feet shipping container. We used crude water from a park nearby & converted it into clean drinking water. It serves a cluster of families of 2000 people in any given area. Every family has received a smart card that they have to place on the machine and can collect 20 litres of water in their cans or pots." says RR Sivaraam, Water solution expert.

Chennai's water crisis is a wake-up call for all Indians to step-up & start conserving water to avert a zero-water day. Join the Har Ek Boond campaign & pledge to become a water warrior by logging on to www.republicworld.com or give a missed call to 1800-120-887788. Let's save water & make every drop count!