Sagar Singh's Eco-Warriors India Spreads Awareness Among Students On Water Conservation

The water scarcity in India has been increasing rapidly, leaving a million Indians without access to potable drinking water. According to reports by NITI Aayog, India is said to run out of drinking water by 2030. Many environmentalists, social activists & water conservationists are striving to reverse India's impending water crisis.

Sagar Singh is a social science teacher who visits schools & colleges to educate students on rainwater harvesting methods. He is also the founder of Eco-Warriors India, a community of like-minded individuals who are working to conserve the environment and dedicated to protecting the 'Lungs of Mumbai.' The organization is tirelessly striving to make Mumbai a cleaner & greener city through its tree plantation drives, beach clean-up drives & various water conservation projects. Eco-Warriors India believes in a collaborative effort to safeguard forests & water bodies.

"From water crisis to food security, I would speak on every social issue, and finally, one day, it dawned on me that I talk about these issues, but why aren't I doing anything to reverse the situation. That's how Eco- Warriors India was formed. We believe that every individual plays an essential role in saving the environment. We are working on several water conservation projects & safeguarding forest ecosystems in Mumbai," says Sagar Singh, Founder of Eco-Warriors India.

As India edges closer to a zero-water day, we need to step - up & preserve our water bodies. Join the Har Ek Boond campaign & pledge to conserve water by logging on to www.republicworld.com or give a missed call to 1800-120-887788. Let's save water as every drop counts!