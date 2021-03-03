Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Ltd Aims To Provide Clean Potable Water To Shimla’s Residents

India's water crisis is a rising concern as more than 50% of the population have no access to potable water & about 200,000 people die every year from the lack of access to clean & safe drinking water. Reports suggest that India is moving towards ‘Day Zero' as water reserves are depleting at an alarming rate. The government, NGOs, environmentalists & water conservationists are continuously working to solve the on-going water crisis.

Since 2018, Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Ltd is responsible for providing clean & safe drinking water to all residents. It is a mutually promoted company between Shimla Municipal Corporation and the Government of Himachal Pradesh. The organization ensures that citizens have access to clean, potable water. It is also involved in various water conservation projects & has been working to spread awareness on water conservation among residents.

"Earlier, the responsibility to supply clean drinking water was divided between the Irrigation Department & the Municipal Corporation. To streamline the responsibility of providing potable water to citizens, Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Ltd was created in 2018. Since then, citizens have daily access to water. In a survey conducted in the country, we ranked 6th in water quality with no water-borne diseases." says Dharmendra Gill, MD & CEO, Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited.

The government & institutions are striving to avert a zero-water day. As citizens, we need to come forward and work towards conserving our water bodies. Take the Har Ek Boond Pledge and be a water warrior by logging on to www.republicworld.com or give a missed call to 1800-120-887788. Let's save water as every drop counts!