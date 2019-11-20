Small Yet Significant Steps Can Make Your Child's Future Better

When we think of the future, most of us want to ensure that our children have a safe future in terms of financial support, health and their marriage. Our consequent course of action is mostly to plan out and save up for our children. Have we ever thought of the natural resources remain for our children in our absence and what is the quality level of these resources that they will access?

The scarcity of water on a global scale is not a slight matter. In the year 2018, government records stated that 2.1 billion people worldwide are still living without any access to safe drinking water. Safe drinking water, before being a basic right of every individual in the world is also a necessity for survival. We are however, yet to realize the importance of water conservation. Water conservation has become essential in all regions, even where water seems abundant. Our water resources are finite, and they are diminishing and deteriorating every year. A large chunk of the global population is water stressed which is leading to families and communities becoming poverty-stricken for generations, making survival difficult.

The United Nations Organization also recognizes the absolute necessity of providing equitable, affordable and safe water and sanitation to every world citizen and has added this as one of the major sustainable development goals.

The number of water stressed individuals, globally has gone from 844 million to 2.1 billion in a very small span of time. The condition is stipulated to worsen unless there is immediate action. The governments and even the UN have been taking steps to keep a check on the water crisis. We can take small steps to ensure that the tomorrow is secure for the future generations.

The access to clean drinking water can make a huge global change. The access enables an entire family to maintain a healthy and hygienic lifestyle. Children across the world will have better health and the ones suffering for transferring water will be able to attend schools. We are not aware of the situation around the world, sitting in our homes and offices, but water conservation saves your child’s future as well. All we need to realize that water, much like any natural resource is finite. Taking small steps like using just one bucket of water to take a bath or washing your car can go a long way to ensure that your child has a safe future to live in.

