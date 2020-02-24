Har Ek Boond: Start-ups Lead The Way To Innovative Water Conservation Methods

Earth Fokus, a Chennai based start-up has found a unique method of water conservation. They come up with sustainable solutions to ensure better water management. Started in 2017 by a group of engineers, Earth Fokus, today is known for its products that curb domestic water wastage. They produce nozzles and similar products that are fit into faucets and which help in controlling the flow of water. These nozzles convert the normal flow into mist enabling a cut down in water consumption by 95%.

India is growing at a rapid speed today. The ever-growing population and rapid urbanization are leading towards a major gap in the supply and demand of resources. Furthermore, the growth in industrialization is also accountable for the shortage of water. Most people are not even aware of the amount of water that is needed in the industrial sector for production or any other work.

The industries not only put immense pressure on the local water bodies but also add to the contamination of water with the discharge of untreated waste into these water bodies. There are concepts like the zero-waste discharge method, that is being adopted by companies. However, these concepts are not absolute in their effect. There is a constant need for technological advances and innovation for water conservation.

Scarcity of water is a recurrent issue across the country making wastewater management more crucial. There are small steps that can be implemented right in the comfort of our homes. The products by Earth Fokus play a significant role in supplementing water management at a domestic level. It ensures optimum use of the water that is accessed by individuals.

Much like the engineers at Earth Fokus, each one of us can take a step towards water conservation. Simple steps like adapting the rainwater harvesting system can go a long way in ensuring that a good amount of water is stored. Lake revival projects have been taken up in different parts of the country that enable natural storage of rainwater and also add to groundwater recharge.

What India needs the most, today, is maximum participation and contribution from the citizens. Every drop of water is essential. You can contribute to make every drop count. Take the Har Ek Boond pledge. Log on to www.republicworld.com or give a missed call on 1800 120 887788.