Subhajit Mukherjee Urges Mumbaikars To Adopt Rainwater Harvesting To Reduce Floods

Due to the steep increase in concretization, Mumbai becomes a victim to heavy floods during the monsoons that take a toll on millions. According to research, floods during monsoons in Mumbai have worsened due to a more than 70% increase in concretized surfaces that have reduced the soil's capacity to absorb rainwater, thus leading to recurring floods within the city.

Subhajit Mukherjee is the founder of Mission Green Mumbai, an organization dedicated to environment & water conservation. Started in 2015, Mission Green Mumbai has gradually gained pace over the years. The magic drum is one of the most cost-effective and easiest ways to incorporate rainwater harvesting introduced by Subhajit. The Jal Shakti Ministry bestowed him with the title of 'Jal Rakshak' for his innovative water conservation approach. Subhajit has been actively involved with schools & colleges throughout Mumbai to spread awareness of rainwater harvesting methods.

"Concretization is the major cause of floods in Mumbai. These tiles don't let the water penetrate the ground, leading to severe floods and waterlogging in the city. As citizens, it is our responsibility to adopt rainwater harvesting & percolation pits. Let's conserve the rainwater as it will help control the floods within the city." says Subhajit Mukherjee, Founder of Mission Green Mumbai.

